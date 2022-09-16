LONDON. “The other day was difficult. I was reminded of the scenes from my mother’s funeral… ”. Yesterday Prince William opened his heart exceptionally, and the pain he felt last Wednesday, walking behind his grandmother’s coffin Elizabeth II. She did so with some of the hundreds of citizens who showed up at the winter estate of Sandringham, in English Norfolk, to pay their respects to the late queen.
