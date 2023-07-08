Wimbledon schedule problems due to rain | Sport

Due to the announced chaos at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic could start his round of 16 match against Hurbert Hurkač later.

Wimbledon had major scheduling problems in its first week, with some players finishing their first round matches only on Thursday, we saw matches like Murray’s and Tsitsipas’ canceled, while Besides Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic also had to win a battle against time because of “curfew”. And that’s not the end of the chaos, as new challenges are in store for the organizers due to the rainy weekend in London.

After the hottest day of the tournament, a “real deluge” is expected to follow as the weather forecast for London says there is a more than 90 percent chance of precipitation. Because of this, the rain could delay the start of the program until 5 p.m., which will also affect the Natalija Stevanović whose match against Petra Kvitova in the third round of Wimbledon is scheduled for noon.

Also, Laszlo Đere and Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose meeting is scheduled for no earlier than 2 p.m., could fairly wait until they get the “green light” to go on the field, which could significantly affect the program on Sunday, and then on Monday. This is why the rain is one of the biggest challenges for the Wimbledon organizers and the question is whether they will immediately decide to start under the roof this time, since until now they have been “running away” from this possibility due to the incident at Novak’s match.

Problems lasting several hours, on a day when a huge number of matches are scheduled (the third round of men’s singles is being played), could also affect Novak’s match against Hurbert Hurkač, which should be played on Sunday. True, it is most likely that Novak will play on the Central Court or “Kec” which have a roof, however with a large number of matches that have been postponed, there may be problems with his schedule. While waiting for the official date of the meeting, it can already be predicted that if it is in the evening – the meeting could end only on Monday.

The somewhat good news is that the weather forecast says no showers are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, but this is London after all – and occasional rain is always a possibility. On the other hand, it is almost certain that it will rain on Tuesday.

