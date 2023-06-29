Wimbledon, Sinner trains with Djokovic on the Central

Forty-five minutes on the Wimbledon Central, still deserted, to re-taste the London grass and prepare for next week’s big event. Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were the stars of Thursday’s training at Church Road, still in preparation for the slam which begins on Monday.

For both it was the dress rehearsal before a tournament in which to try to be the absolute protagonists: Djokovic is looking for the Grand Slam record, Sinner an important result on the biggest stage. In white, as tradition dictates, each accompanied by 4 members of their staff (led by Ivanisevic for Nole and Vagnozzi for Jannik), Djokovic and Sinner first warmed up between selfies and smiles for about ten minutes, then simulated a mini match, with the king of Wimbledon 2022 muttering to himself in Serbian, not perfectly convinced of his performance, and the young blue who has ringed a series of “bravo” (in Italian) from his opponent. Sinner was ahead when, 5′ from the end, the two began to simulate a tie-break. And there it is impossible to understand who has won, even for two like them who know perfectly where the shots they take fall: at a certain point, Sinner approached the supervisor to find out if a shot from Djokovic was here or beyond of the goal line; immediately after, Andy Murray led the eagerly awaited group on the most famous court in world tennis in the following 45′ of preparations. “Good luck, it was a pleasure to see you” Nole said to Sinner in Italian at the end, shaking his hand. Who knows if they will meet again when things get serious. Meanwhile, tomorrow they will discover the draw, in which Djokovic is seeded number 2 and Sinner number 8. If they are opponents again on the Central it means that they will have gone far, far ahead.