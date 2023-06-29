Loftus-Cheek leaves Casa Milan, contract until 2027 – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 29 – Ruben Loftus-Cheek left Casa Milan just before 7 pm. The English midfielder, who arrived in Linate last night, underwent medical checks at the La Madonnina clinic during the day, then in the afternoon he went to the Ambrosiano Center for sporting fitness, preparatory to signing the contract with the Rossoneri. For him, a contract until 2027, for a fee of around 4 million a year. (HANDLE).



