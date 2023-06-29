Home » Loftus-Cheek leaves Casa Milan, contract until 2027 – Football
Sports

Loftus-Cheek leaves Casa Milan, contract until 2027 – Football

by admin
Loftus-Cheek leaves Casa Milan, contract until 2027 – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 29 – Ruben Loftus-Cheek left Casa Milan just before 7 pm. The English midfielder, who arrived in Linate last night, underwent medical checks at the La Madonnina clinic during the day, then in the afternoon he went to the Ambrosiano Center for sporting fitness, preparatory to signing the contract with the Rossoneri. For him, a contract until 2027, for a fee of around 4 million a year. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Volkswagen Automotive Partner of the Italian national football team

You may also like

Mount mz Chelsea to Manchester United for 55...

F1, Austrian GP: Mara Sangiorgio’s comment on the...

David Lappartient elected president of the French Olympic...

Eastbourne International: Coco Gauff beats doubles partner Jessica...

Hadamczik acknowledged that he could have called Jalonen,...

Footballers in Saudi, how will they spend the...

Headscarves remain banned in competitions in France

The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly...

Zion wows onlookers, lands 360° dunk at elementary...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Dembélé confirms that he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy