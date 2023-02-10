Codes: the EU recall on the increase in telephone rates is good, consumers have the right to withdraw without costs

The European Union is ringing the alarm clock for telephone companies. Responding to a question from an Fdi MEP, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, provided clarifications on the forthcoming increases that the contractual conditions of Tim and WindTre will undergo due to inflation. According to the Codici association, this is useful news to help consumers navigate the jungle of contracts in the TLC sector.

“An automatic adjustment of tariffs is looming – explains Antonella Vottaexpert in the Telecommunications sector of Codes – and this means that costs will increase. As already happens, consumers have the right to terminate the contract without further costs.

It is always important to underline certain concepts, because consumer rights are not always respected. Also for this reason, the commitment announced by the EU Commissioner to monitor the situation to verify any abusive practices is precious. For our part, we renew the invitation to consumers to check the contracts and communications of any changes to the tariff plans. And in case of problems or doubts, of course it’s always good to report it “.

“The attention to the developments of the tariff market must be maximum – he claims Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of Codes – and in this sense, the in-depth study on the subject that took place in the European Parliament is positive. As an association, we will continue to monitor the situation, also on this new aspect relating to the increases of the two companies, so that consumer rights are respected”.

Withdrawal without costs, what changes with the rising rates for inflation