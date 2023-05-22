Woman dies of disfigurement in chainsaw homicide in Hong Kong – Xinhua English.news.cn

A bloody murder occurred in Yuen Long, Hong Kong. A woman was found lying on the street covered in blood, her face was severely mutilated, and her body had multiple stab wounds. The death was horrific. The police also found a blood-stained chainsaw, a beef knife and a pair of gloves at the scene, suspected to be related to the case.

According to a Hong Kong 01 report, the local police received a report at 7:00 pm on the 20th, saying that a woman was lying on the sidewalk near Kam Nun Road, Yuen Long.

The police arrived at the scene to investigate and declared her dead on the spot. There were multiple injuries on her body, including neck and back injuries, abdominal swelling and injuries, and her face was severely damaged. She was suspected of being brutally killed by the assailant.

Beside her are several teeth, a peaked cap and a mobile phone. According to reports, the mobile phone next to the deceased woman rang in the early hours of the morning. After answering the call, the investigator said to the other party: “Your sister is in trouble now, don’t make this call again.”

The police then found a chainsaw, a beef knife about 30 cm long and a pair of gloves in the nearby grass, which were suspected to be related to the case.

It is reported that the dead woman, surnamed Liu, was 54 years old this year, and the police classified the case as murder.