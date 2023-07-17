Woman Fatally Shot instead of Man While Dancing, Dies from Injuries: Venezuelan Police Officer Arrested for Tragic Incident

Title: Woman Dies After Being Shot Mistakenly at a Party in La Victoria

Subtitle: Tragedy unfolds as a woman loses her life due to a misunderstanding at a social club

Date: July 14, 20XX

Byline: [Author Name]

La Victoria, Aragua State – A woman tragically lost her life after being shot multiple times, all intended for another man during a party in La Victoria, Aragua state. Yurlei Liseth Gómez Avilan, a 42-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, July 14, after being hospitalized since the incident took place on May 20.

According to reports by news, the assailant responsible for the attack was Gómez’s partner, an official of the Bolivarian National Police. The incident also claimed the life of Danny Jose Baron, a 45-year-old man who was also shot by the official.

The altercation occurred at the Los Tamarindos social club in the Niño Jesús de la Victoria neighborhood. Allegedly, Gómez and Baron were present at the club when Gómez’s partner, identified as Pedro Jesus Duarte Escobar (39), arrived with his partner Winston Arcángel Hernández Cedeño (29) to verify his suspicions. Upon finding Gómez dancing with Baron, her partner reacted impulsively, drawing his service weapon and shooting Baron, killing him instantly. Gómez and another bystander, Angel Pascual Aguirre Silva (52), were also injured by the gunfire.

While Silva’s condition remains unknown, Gómez was transferred to the Central Hospital of Maracay for surgery. Unfortunately, her injuries proved to be fatal, and she passed away on Friday. Her body was then sent to the Caña de Azúcar morgue for an autopsy.

Duarte Escobar and Cedeño have since been arrested and charged. On May 24, the 36th Public Prosecutor’s Office charged Duarte Escobar with intentional homicide for futile motives, frustrated intentional homicide for futile motives, and aggravated femicide in degree of frustration. Meanwhile, Cedeño was accused of being a necessary accomplice in the crimes committed by Duarte Escobar. The case will be evaluated by the 1st Control Court of Aragua, which issued the custodial measures against the former officials.

As independent journalism, we rely on the support of readers like you to continue uncovering uncomfortable news and ensuring that censorship-free journalism remains accessible to all. With your support, we can continue working tirelessly to bring you the news that others may not want you to read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

