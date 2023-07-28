Woman killed in cemetery on her dead son’s birthday | Info

An ex-husband shot dead a woman in the Solent, UK, near the grave of their son who died when he was a teenager.

Source: Shutterstock.com/Brian Minkoff

The death of British woman Anne Blackwood (71), who was described as a kind-hearted woman, shocked her family and friends, and the date on which the crime took place carries a chilling symbolism: it was their late son’s birthday, writes the Daily Mail.

Now it turns out that the killer is Martin Suter, to whom she was once married. They divorced before the untimely death of their son Christopher, who died aged just 16, in 2003. The unfortunate woman was killed on July 24 – the same date their son Christopher was born in 1987.

Ann found her son Christopher, who was a pupil at Portsmouth Grammar School, dead at their home in Lee-on-Solent in 2003 when she returned from work. He died two weeks after his 17th birthday. The woman’s murder left friends and family in tears.

#Tribute.

The family of 71 year-old Ann Blackwood from Lee-On-The-Solent who died at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday have described her as a “loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend”. Read more:https://t.co/7W6ykaNzmjpic.twitter.com/p8guxxMbIF — Fareham Police (@FarehamPolice)July 27, 2023

“A kind hearted, caring mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she enjoyed her retirement with an active lifestyle that included tennis, sailing, cycling and musicu”, relatives described the murdered woman.

Suter, 66, who was also a local politician, lived not far from his ex-wife in an £800,000 house overlooking the Solent, an area popular with sailing enthusiasts. He was divorced from En for over 20 years, and has since remarried. The house he shared with his second wife is a 15-minute walk from where his ex lived with their 33-year-old daughter Helen.

Suter, a prominent member of St Faith’s Church in the city, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. However, he defended himself with silence.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:22 “THE BRITISH WANTED TO STOP THE FIRST WORLD WAR BY SURRENDERING BELGRADE!” Historian revealed a secret proposal that was UNACCEPTABLE to Serbia Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

