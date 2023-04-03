A woman with two vaginas rakes in huge profits on the Onlyfans platform.

Australian Evelin Miller (31) has an extremely rare medical condition called “uterus didelphys”, thanks to which he earns up to £12,000 a week on the websites “OnlyFans” and “Pornhub“. Back in 2011, doctors determined that she had a double uterus, two sets of ovaries and two vaginaand all are fully functional.

In addition to finding a way to monetize this unusual “pain”, she also managed to found a family and fulfill herself as a mother. Now she has two children, and as she says, she made a distinction between which vagina she uses for which purposes – one is for work and the other for love!

Evelyn, who used to work as an escort lady, now rakes in huge money by posting videos on adult websites in which she explicitly shows what her “crotch” looks like, and by filming herself making love with her partner, as well as with other men. How she sees her situation is best expressed by the sentence with which she described that she is in a “committed relationship” and that she does not cheat on her partner, because “one vagina is for work and the other for pleasure”.

Before she was diagnosed 12 years ago, the Australian noticed that “something was wrong”. Intimate relationships were extremely painful, and she also had problems with tampon insertion.

“I avoided intimacy for so long – guys didn’t know what they were doing and would end up just banging their penis against my urethra. I was horribly anxious about relationships. At the time, I was only living with my dad, so I had no one to ask what it was about.“

However, the condition that caused her great pain, she learned how to cash in on.

“‘OnlyFans’ helped me finally accept my condition. Making videos and being surrounded by people who are fascinated by my condition is really great,” says Evelyn, who now sees her specific condition as a blessing.

Look at what Evelin looks like.

What is “uterus didelphys”?

A double uterus occurs when this organ is developing, meaning it starts out as two separate ducts that fail to fuse. This rare condition has only 0.3 percent of women on the planet. Doctors still do not know why it occurs, but it is accompanied by a pair of separated fallopian tubes. Some women may also have two vaginal canals and two cervixes. What accompanies this condition are frequent miscarriages, along with intense pain during intimate relations, heavy bleeding during menstruation and early childbirth. In some women, it can cause infertility, because it increases the risk of miscarriage because the uterus is smaller and can limit the growth of the fetus.

