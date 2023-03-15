Coca-Cola launches “Obra de Arte”, a global campaign celebrating the iconic Coca-Cola brand and its invigorating drive. Representing those moments when people can really get in touch with their passions and express themselves, the campaign demonstrates how a Coke allows everyone to transform a routine moment of pause into something unique.

Launched with new film and digital content featuring universally recognized artwork by some of the world‘s most famous masters, along with numerous pieces by emerging artists from around the world.

Set in an art gallery and starting from Andy Warhol’s iconic 1962 ‘Large Coca-Cola’, we see the totemic and unmistakable bottle of Coca-Cola passing through various works of art, as an entire universe magically comes together to provide a moment of refreshment for those who need it most.

In a remarkable expression of Coca-Cola’s ability to make magic happen at any moment of pause, the bottle passes through the hands of artistic works such as “The Shipwreck” by JMW Turner; Munch’s “The Scream” (re-colored lithograph); Van Gogh’s “Bedroom in Arles”; “Drum Bridge and Setting Sun Hill at Meguro” by Utagawa Hiroshige; ending with Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” who deftly opens the bottle and places it next to a student who needs inspiration and a refreshing boost.

As the Coca-Cola bottle passes through the works on display in “Obra de Arte”, we behold not only some of the most universally recognized art, but also see the diverse brilliance of some of the world‘s most thought-provoking emerging creators, showcased by Coca-Cola -Cola, for the first time on such a significant global platform. Are they:

‘Divine Idyll’ — Aket, (Europe)

‘You Can’t Curse Me’ — Wonder Buhle, 2022 (África)

‘The Blow Dryer’ — Fatma Ramadan, 2021 (Middle East)

‘Falling in Library’ — Vikram Kushwah, 2012 (India)

‘Natural Encounters’ — Stefania Tejada, 2020 (Latin America)