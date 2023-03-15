Home Sports Champions League: Real Madrid don’t give Liverpool a chance
Champions League: Real Madrid don’t give Liverpool a chance

Status: 03/15/2023 11:01 p.m

For Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC, the Champions League is already over after the round of 16. The English soccer runners-up with the German team manager said goodbye on Wednesday (15.03.23) with a 0-1 (0-0) win at defending champions Real Madrid from the premier class.

After the 2:5 home defeat in the first leg, the chances were already reduced to a minimum. Karim Benzema scored the only goal at the Santiago Bernabeu (78′).

Dominant performance by Kroos & Co.

In the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, an entertaining game developed from the start. In view of the heavy mortgage from the first leg, Liverpool started offensively and courageously – and thus offered the hosts space. Real created chances, Eduardo Camavingas (20′) Schlenzer was just able to steer goalkeeper Alisson to the crossbar. Liverpool then acted more stable and created chances for themselves, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was always there. “I think we did well. The only downside was converting chances, it could have been better”said the German national player Antonio Rüdiger at DAZN.

Afterwards, the English repeatedly revealed mysterious defensive gaps, which Real did not play out consistently. So the guests stayed in the game, but it was no longer enough for a miracle. Instead, Benzema’s goal ended Klopp and his players’ vague quarter-final hopes. After an assist from Vinicius Júnior, the Frenchman put the ball in from close range.

