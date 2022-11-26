[The <a data-ail="614020" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Says]US media: Ostrich-style gun control avoids the most important and ignores the most important, and the result of gun violence in the <a data-ail="614020" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/united-states/" >United States</a> is fatal-<a data-ail="614020" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> Daily <a data-ail="614020" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a>

China Daily, November 25 (Xinhua) According to a report on the US Newsweek website on the 23rd, at around 10:15 pm local time on November 22, a mass shooting occurred at a Wal-Mart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA. Seven people were killed, including the gunman, and many others were injured. The violence is the second high-profile mass shooting in the United States in the past week.

Report screenshot

According to earlier reports, on November 13 local time, three University of Virginia (University of Virginia) students were shot dead. A few days later, on November 19, a shooting occurred at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, killing five people and injuring many others. In the past week alone, at least 24 people have been killed and 37 injured in mass shootings in seven states, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Report screenshot

Ostrich anti-gun

The US “Capitol Hill” website recently published a review article “We Are Taking the Ostrich Way to Enforce Gun Laws–The Results Are Deadly”. The author uses the Missouri middle school shooting as an example to strongly call for further strengthening of gun control.

Screenshot of the US “Capitol Hill” website report

On the morning of October 24 local time, 19-year-old gunman Orlando Harris (Orlando Harris) broke into the Central Visual and Performing Arts Middle School building with a rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, killing a teacher and a 16-year-old female student. In addition, another seven students aged 15 to 16 were injured. The gunman was killed by police.

The police found Harris’ “suicide note,” in which he said he had no friends, family, or social life. Harris graduated from the school last year, and police suspected he had psychological problems and wanted to “vent”.

According to the US “Education Weekly” record, the shooting is the 40th school shooting in the United States this year that caused injuries or deaths. This year has seen the most school shootings since the weekly paper began keeping records in 2018, including the killing of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May by an 18-year-old gunman, killing 10 in the U.S. The deadliest school shooting in years.

Report screenshot

The author pointed out that as early as 9 days before the St. Louis school shooting, the gunman’s mother sought help from the police, saying that her son was suspected of having psychological problems, and hoped that the police could take away the AR-style rifle from her son. Police, however, rejected her request as they did not have “clear powers” at the time to confiscate the rifles.

The author thinks it is ridiculous that the US police are not allowed to use the background check system. Police were “blindfolded” even though they had good reason to suspect that the person standing in front of them was illegally possessing a firearm, leading to tragedy in St. Louis and more deaths from gun violence.

The author argues that the growing loophole for private sales to circumvent background check requirements makes it urgent to remove the blindfolds from police officers. A 2017 survey found that “22 percent of gun owners reported that their most recent purchase of a firearm did not require a background check.” After the St. Louis gunman was reportedly unable to legally purchase a gun, he took advantage of the private sale loophole, Purchased the AR-style rifle he used from a private seller who did not require a background check. The authors also raise concerns that even people who initially pass background checks and acquire guns legally may later become illegal owners. For example, they were subject to a temporary restraining order, were convicted of a felony, or were forcibly committed to a mental institution. Most states do not have a reliable system for confiscating firearms from people who no longer legally own them, even those who have just been convicted of a violent felony.

The article pointed out that millions of Americans illegally own guns due to the double problem of loopholes in private sales and disqualification after the fact. Some states periodically require drivers to retest their ability to safely drive a car, but most never retest whether gun owners fall into a prohibited category. Especially in the United States, where all gun owners are not systematically screened, it is important to be able to check when police officers have a reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm. America should not be burying law enforcement heads in the sand.

evasive and ambiguous responses

The police spokesperson’s response to the death toll in the Wal-Mart supermarket shooting on the evening of the 22nd caused heated discussions among netizens.

Reporter Michelle Wolf (Michelle Wolf) posted on social platforms, “A spokesperson for the Chesapeake City Police told us. At present, he believes that the death toll does not exceed 10. It is not clear whether the gunman is a company employee. .The shooter is now dead. Police are in the Walmart checking for casualties.”

Screenshot of social platform

In a video shared by Wolfe and others, however, Leo Kosinski of the Chesapeake Police Department used different words when asked about the death toll in the Walmart shooting.

The reporter asked, “Do you mean that the multiple deaths (in the Wal-Mart shooting) refer to more than 5 people? Can you talk about it specifically?”

Kosinski replied: “I don’t know, I think it’s less than 10 now, which I think is pretty accurate — right now.”

According to Wolff, Kosinski responded that there were “no more than 10 victims,” ​​a phrase that immediately sparked outrage from angry people on social media.

“This is how we now describe mass shootings. Terrible,” communications strategist Sawyer Hackett wrote on Twitter.

News writer Max Burns (Max Burns) said on social platforms: “We used to not use this kind of language that shows complete failure to describe mass shootings.”

Another tweeted, “So, ‘no more than 10’… I don’t understand the reaction. Less than 10 dead, is that good news? Too many victims in one incident of gun violence. Phrasing Very important”.

So far, at least 3,179 people have been shot in mass shootings in the United States in 2022, resulting in 637 deaths and more than 2,500 injuries. The data shows that there will be a total of 690 mass shootings in the United States in 2021. As of November 22 this year, there have been at least 607 mass shootings in the United States, and there is still more than a month left before the end of 2022. The number of mass shootings in the United States is likely to exceed the 610 in 2020. . According to a CNN report on the 24th, data from the “Gun Violence Archive” (Gun Violence Archive) shows that 2022 may be the second-most year for mass shootings on record in the United States.