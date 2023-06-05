Home » [World Talk]US media: Americans’ life expectancy disadvantage ‘worse’ than imagined – Chinadaily.com.cn
[World Talk]US media: Americans’ life expectancy disadvantage ‘worse’ than imagined – Chinadaily.com.cn

China Daily6moon5Nichiden According to USA TODAY6moon2As Americans’ life expectancy continues to decline, a new report finds that20century50America’s life expectancy has been at a disadvantage since the 1990s, and it’s only gotten worse since then.

local time6moon1Published in the American Journal of Public Health(American Journal of Public Health)The study also showed that since the last century30years, more than50country has a higher life expectancy than the United States.

“The problem is bigger than we thought … it’s much older than we thought, and far more countries are outperforming the U.S. than we thought.” Study author, Virginia Commonwealth University Society and Health Center Honorary Director Dr. Steven Woolf (Dr. Steven Woolf) said. Experts say the findings offer a new look at American life expectancy and offer ideas for how to reverse the trend.

Woolf said,20In the early 2000s, American life expectancy began to increase dramatically, largely as a result of public health advances such as vaccines and sanitation.And this growth continued until50in the 1990s, when life expectancy in the United States ranked second in the world12bit.But this growth rate is1955year began to decline, to1968In 2009, the United States has fallen to No.29bit.

The decline occurred much earlier than many researchers thought, Woolf said.close10.710,000 drug overdoses, deaths from COVID-19, slashing American life expectancy25lowest level in years. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)The data,2021Provisional data for 2019 show that American life expectancy has fallen to76.1old, yes1996lowest level in years.

The report also looked at a small group of countries that are usually included when looking at life expectancy, such as the UK or Canada.The report expands the research object to a population of more than50million country, found in1950years, there have been56countries have higher life expectancy than the United States, including countries with smaller economies, smaller populations, and different systems of government.

Middle-income countries have made enough progress in life expectancy to catch up and overtake the U.S. at a time when U.S. growth is slowing, Woolf said.arrive2019In 2009, the United States ranked second in life expectancy among the most populous countries40bits, lower than Lebanon and Albania.

The study also found that Americans live shorter lives in states with conservative policies. According to the article, these findings support previous research on how policy decisions affect health outcomes and ultimately life expectancy.

(Compiler: Hu Xiaoshan Editor: Han He)

[Responsible editor: Hu Xiaoshan]

