by livesicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – The written test of the competition has not been annulled as a precautionary measure, but the outcome of the appeal on the merits of the matter is still awaited. The question concerns the competition for titles…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Professional competition: “Wrong answer, ministry believes in fake news” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».