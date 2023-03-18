Home World “Wrong answer, ministry believes in fake news”
World

“Wrong answer, ministry believes in fake news”

by admin
“Wrong answer, ministry believes in fake news”

by livesicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – The written test of the competition has not been annulled as a precautionary measure, but the outcome of the appeal on the merits of the matter is still awaited. The question concerns the competition for titles…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Professional competition: “Wrong answer, ministry believes in fake news” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Accumulative confirmed cases in Thailand exceed 700,000 cases of Delta strain spread to 74 provinces across the country

You may also like

Low blood pressure, symptoms and treatment of hypotension...

Dara Ladybug’s new apartment | Fun

Bomb alarm on an airplane landed in Palermo,...

An international arrest warrant has been issued against...

Veselin Vuković was attacked by his son |...

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant...

WEC 1000 Miglia Sebring: Ferrari accident, the 488...

Daily horoscope for March 18, 2023 | Magazine...

Usa, Wyoming is the first state to ban...

Tennis, Berrettini-Vukic 7-5 7-6 in Phoenix

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy