Episode 253

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) caught the financial world out of nowhere. The reactions on the stock exchanges were correspondingly violent. Is it Lehman 2.0 or one of the classic exaggerations? Why did the savings banks lose billions on government bonds? Where are the opportunities in the crisis? what about our money In a kind of deep dive, the two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz discuss the financial world after the SVB shock.

Other topics:

Fractional Banking – Why our banking system is vulnerable to instability and bank runs

Reassessment of interest rate expectations – which stocks benefit most from lower interest rates

Bank stocks crash – which stocks have been wrongly beaten.

HTM, AFS and trading portfolio – How banks account for their investments and what you have to consider

Maturity transformation – what banks need to consider when matching deposits and investments

Bet on the interest rate high – where Deffner and Zschäpitz see the terminal rate in the USA

