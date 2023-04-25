Environment, EU green light for the reform package on emissions. Stop free quotas from 2034

10
MILANO – Europe takes a step forward on the path to reducing emissions. After the green light of European Parliament also from Advise The last green light has arrived for the reform of the CO2 market and other measures that should lead European countries to reduce their emissions by 62% by 2034, compared to 2005 levels, and one point beyond the original proposal of the Commission (61%).
