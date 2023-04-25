Real Madrid taped in Girona, Courtois is also knocked out – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 25 – Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also joined Real Madrid’s long list of absentees for tonight’s match against Girona, valid for the 31st day of La Liga. The Madrid club announced in the morning that the Belgian international will not participate in the away game due to gastroenteritis and will be replaced in goal by the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin.



Madrid will also be without Karim Benzema, who suffered a knock in Saturday’s win against Celta Vigo. Dani Ceballos is suspended, while David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also still injured, along with Eden Hazard. Even Eduardo Camavinga is not at his best, he will at least be on the Girona bench. With eight games left to play, Real and runners-up are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​who will face Rayo Vallecano tomorrow. (HANDLE).

