Wsj: “Iran slows down uranium collection, possible nuclear thaw with the US”

Iran has significantly slowed the pace of acquiring uranium-enriched weapons and has thinned some stockpiles. The brings it back Wall Street Journal, according to which this change of pace could facilitate the achievement of a nuclear agreement with the United States. The more Tehran slows down the accumulation of highly enriched uranium, the fewer special fossils it will have available for nuclear power.

US-Iran agreement: in exchange for the release of five American prisoners, Tehran requests the release of funds by the Foreign Office 10 August 2023

The news comes twenty-four hours after Tehran’s decision to grant house arrest to four American citizens detained for some time. The provision should anticipate the return home of the four.

The signs of a thaw could be linked to the possibility that the funds derived from the sale of Iranian oil, but currently frozen in South Korea after the sanctions on Iran decided by Washington, will be released.

“If Iran – commented today John Kirbyone of the White House spokesmen – if it really slows down on nuclear power, that would be very good news“.

