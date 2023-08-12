Bayern Munich, Kane is official: signing until 2027. The news of the transfer market

The English striker officially moves to Bayern Munich and could already make his debut tonight in the Super Cup against Leipzig (8.45 pm live on Sky Sport channel 253). He has signed until 2027, he will wear the number 9 shirt

Telenovela finally finished, Harry Kane is officially a new Bayer Munich player. This was announced – with a cinematic-style video – by the German club itself with an official note published on its website: “Bayern have bought Harry Kane (30) from Tottenham Hotspur. The English national striker has signed a contract until 30 June 2027. He will wear the number 9 shirt of our club”, we read. A record operation for Bayern who paid around 110 million euros into Tottenham’s coffers to secure the English striker. Kane could already make his debut this evening in the Super Cup against Leipzig, a match that will be broadcast at 20.45 on Sky Sport 253.

Kane: “I’m in one of the biggest clubs in the world”

These are Kane’s first words after the official transfer to Germany: “I am very happy to be part of Bayern. I’m in one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to challenge myself at the highest level in my career. Bayern has always had a winning culture: it’s very nice to be here”. Lots of satisfaction also in the words of Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern: “We are very happy with this new arrival. The negotiation required determination and perseverance: a big compliment goes to all those involved in the negotiations. Harry Kane will not only strengthen Bayern, but will also be good for the entire Bundesliga.”

Farewell to Tottenham: “Always in my heart”

With a video posted on Twitter, Kane wanted to say goodbye to Tottenham: “It’s hard to put into words how to salute a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You’ll always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans”, the words of the English striker. Kane who then continued: “I want to be the first to speak and say that today I say goodbye to the club. Of course I have a lot of emotions right now. I’m obviously sad to be leaving the club where I’ve spent the last 20 years of my life, since I was an 11-year-old boy. They were great moments and I have very special memories. I want to thank everyone, from the fans to the club, the staff and the teammates.”

From Kane to CR7: the most expensive over 30s ever

With 110 million spent for Kane born in 1993, Bayern could place the second most expensive shot ever among the over 30s. Only Cristiano Ronaldo is better: many other well-known faces (some present several times) in the absolute top 20.

