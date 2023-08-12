London mayor puts city on alert for robberies incited by TikTok

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued an urgent warning to residents and visitors to the British capital asking them to avoid a central shopping area due to shoplifting prompted by a trend on the TikTok social network, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Khan has dismissed the call for shoplifting as “nonsense.” “I’m concerned about this nonsense that we’ve seen on TikTok, encouraging people to go to Oxford Street,” he said.

For its part, the London Metropolitan Police monitors the street for the large number of young people who arrive to loot businesses. Law enforcement assured that they continue to have a presence in the area, issuing 34 dispersal orders and arresting 9 people this Wednesday.

In addition, the authorities have said that there will be a large number of officers in the place where the robberies take place and warned that any individual who commits a crime must be prepared to face strong legal repercussions. with RT

