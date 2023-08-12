Home » London mayor puts city on alert for robberies incited by TikTok
News

London mayor puts city on alert for robberies incited by TikTok

by admin
London mayor puts city on alert for robberies incited by TikTok

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued an urgent warning to residents and visitors to the British capital asking them to avoid a central shopping area due to shoplifting prompted by a trend on the TikTok social network, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Khan has dismissed the call for shoplifting as “nonsense.” “I’m concerned about this nonsense that we’ve seen on TikTok, encouraging people to go to Oxford Street,” he said.

For its part, the London Metropolitan Police monitors the street for the large number of young people who arrive to loot businesses. Law enforcement assured that they continue to have a presence in the area, issuing 34 dispersal orders and arresting 9 people this Wednesday.

In addition, the authorities have said that there will be a large number of officers in the place where the robberies take place and warned that any individual who commits a crime must be prepared to face strong legal repercussions. with RT

See also  Federal President Steinmeier visits two companies in the Ruhr area - Ruhr area - news

You may also like

Neustadt/Aisch | Nobody is allowed to drive anymore

Chief Minister Balochistan signed the advice to dissolve...

The new variant circulating in Colombia is the...

The Ministry of Public Security’s Theme Education: Deepening...

Hawaii authorities face criticism after fires

The May 20 Movement calls on Yemenis to...

More than 4 thousand hectares have been restored...

How scientists are searching for the crop of...

Jason Momoa ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by Maui fires...

JEP excludes Ingrid Betancourt’s former jailer from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy