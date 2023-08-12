Texas Officials Ignored Warnings on Illegal Installation of Buoys in Rio Grande

Texas Officials Ignored Warnings About Illegal Buoys on Rio Grande, Claiming Federal Jurisdiction

Dallas, TX – Official documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News reveal that Texas officials ignored repeated warnings about the installation of illegal buoys in the Rio Grande, a river that forms the border with Mexico. The reason for their inaction was cited as the river being under federal jurisdiction.

The controversial buoys, which have already faced legal challenges by the Joe Biden government, are part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Lone Star initiative, aimed at preventing the arrival of migrants. These floating barbed wire barriers have raised concerns regarding their legality and potential harm to human life.

Last week, the bodies of two migrants were discovered in the Rio Grande, also known as the Rio Bravo, prompting the Mexican government to blame the deadly incidents on the buoys. The International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC), which oversees the Rio Grande, had reportedly warned a Texas Highway Patrol officer in April about the federal jurisdiction of areas associated with the tributary.

“The State of Texas, operating through various entities, is not authorized to be present on Federal property that it manages, owns, and/or controls the International Boundary and Water Commission of the United States,” stated the federal agency at the time.

However, The Dallas Morning News reports that the warnings had begun back in December, well before the installation of the buoys had even commenced. Governor Abbott’s Lone Star operation was launched in 2021, involving the deployment of soldiers and police officers to the border. By July, approximately 300 meters of buoys had been installed near Eagle Pass, violating humanitarian and bilateral agreements according to the United States and Mexican governments.

The local community of Eagle Pass has expressed strong opposition to the river barrier, particularly concerning the use of a public park to accommodate migrants. Congressman Joaquín Castro announced that a meeting would be held on Tuesday to address these concerns.

“Along the border, Abbott’s forces are seizing private property and draining the resources of small towns to further their campaign against asylum seekers,” criticized Castro.

The installation of the buoy barrier has faced backlash from both local and international communities. Photographs depict individuals inspecting the barriers, walking past “No Entry” signs, and migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande, sometimes resorting to treacherous methods due to the barriers.

These recent developments have shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by migrants and the measures enacted to deter their entry into the United States. With mounting legal battles and a community increasingly divided, the issue remains at the forefront of the national immigration debate.

[Information from EFE]

Read more: Buoys, containers, and walls: brakes for migrants at the border that end in failure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

