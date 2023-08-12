Quetta: After the dissolution of the National Assembly (Wednesday) and the Sindh Assembly (Friday), the Balochistan Assembly will be dissolved today (Saturday) on completion of its five-year constitutional term.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Quddus Bizenjo will send the summary of dissolution of assembly to the governor today. The governor will sign the summary on the advice of the chief minister.

Meanwhile, no name has been finalized for the appointment of caretaker chief minister. According to sources, the first round of talks between JUI(F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and BNP(M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal took place in Islamabad on Friday.

Sources say that both JUI-F and BNP-M have proposed two names each for the post of caretaker chief minister. The opposition vowed to agree on the name of caretaker chief minister.

