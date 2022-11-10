The Russian-Ukrainian war has been eight and a half months, and the Unan Kherson front, which was originally thought to be the most fierce battle, suddenly reversed. On November 9, the Russian Defense Minister ordered the withdrawal of Kherson, the first key strategic city to be occupied after the war, while the pro-Russian puppet lieutenant governor who often condemned Ukraine as a “Nazi” was allegedly killed in a “car accident” that day. Russia suffered another heavy blow, which may become a turning point in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that “an inch of land will not be allowed”.

Ukraine has been continuously attacked by the Russian army, a large number of energy facilities have been destroyed, and a new wave of refugees may flock to Eastern Europe in winter; more than 10,000 children have been forcibly transferred by Russia, and Ukraine plans to ask the G20 summit for help. The EU proposes 18 billion euros in aid to help Ukraine get through 2023. The U.S. State Department confirmed that it will hold the first U.S.-Russian nuclear talks since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Pyongyang is rushing to produce after Russia is rumored to be secretly sending Iranian cash and Western weapons in exchange for drones and ordering military uniforms from North Korea.

The war may now be a turning point, Russia ordered the retreat of Kherson, the pro-Russian puppet deputy governor died in a “car accident” that day

There was a sudden reversal in what Ukraine had thought could break out “the fiercest fighting” in the city of Kherson in Unnan. Reuters reported that the Russian army was in a major retreat, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on November 9 ordered the Russian army to withdraw from the city of Kherson on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Nearly nine months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian announcement marks one of the most significant retreats for Russian troops and could also be a potential turning point in the war.

War Gonzo, an influential Russian war blogger with more than 1.3 million subscribers on Telegram, said it had anticipated the decision to withdraw, saying bitterly, “Yes, this is a dark page in the history of the Russian military. It is the Russian state. Yes. It’s a tragic page.”

The British BBC and Sky News also announced that “Russia will withdraw its troops from the key strategic city of Kherson”.

Russian commander Sergei Surovikin said in a televised talk that supplies and military aid to Kherson could no longer be maintained, and “the most sensible option would be to re-establish a defensive line along the barrier on the east bank of the Dnieper” .

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Kherson was the first large city occupied by the Russian army. It is located on the west bank of the Dnieper River and is the capital of Kherson Oblast. Kherson Oblast controls the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula, as well as the mouth of the Dnieper River, which is of great strategic value. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in the south at the end of August, gradually advancing on the west bank of the Dnieper River, approaching the city of Kherson step by step, and the Ukrainian army bombed the main bridge across the river, making it difficult for the Russian army to transport supplies from the east bank to the west bank. However, the Ukrainian army has not made great progress here recently. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian President, said on October 25 that “the most intense fighting” may break out in the city of Kherson in the future.

The BBC pointed out that the news of the withdrawal of the Russian army was released shortly after the puppet lieutenant governor Kirill Stremousov (Kirill Stremousov) supported by Russia in Kherson was confirmed to have died in a local “traffic accident” on the same day (9th). Stremusov has warned that the Russian army is likely to be forced to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper.

Agence France-Presse reported that Stremusov, 45, was one of the most high-profile pro-Russian officials supporting Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Stremuso’s staff have confirmed his death.

Stremusov was quite prominent on social media during his lifetime, often making pro-Russian statements. He often describes Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian army as “Nazis” and “Fascists” on the social platform Telegram.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian government-appointed acting governor of Kherson state, called his death a “tragedy”.

According to the Russian news agency TASS (TASS), the media liaison department of Kherson region has confirmed the news, “this matter is true”, but also did not provide details.

Donetsk became the most fierce battlefield video exposes Russian army dead Zelensky vows ‘no inch of land will be allowed’

In addition, Russia and Ukraine are fighting fiercely in the Donetsk region of Udon, and Twitter circulated a scene of the battlefield where the Ukrainian army used a drone to repel the Russian army. The Twitter account “@nowakkmichal” PO posted a video showing the drone looking at the battlefield area just after the battle, where the bodies of many Russian soldiers were abandoned. The account tweeted, “Post-war images, Ukraine. The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade repelled the Russian attack, and the Russians who were killed remained in the fields.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned in a routine speech on the 8th that the overall frontline situation is very difficult at present, and brutal positional warfare is still being carried out in some areas. The situation in Udon Donnetsk is particularly fierce. Dozens of attacks were launched on the ground every day, but the Russian army suffered great losses.

The focus of the conflict in the Donetsk industrial zone is around Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, which has become the most fierce battle between the two sides since the Russian invasion.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all the heroes on duty in the Udonbass, stressing that “there is land there, we will not give up even a centimeter”. In other areas of Eastern Ukrainian, the Ukrainian army is recovering lost soil step by step, returning the Ukrainian flag to various cities and settlements, and actively strengthening border defenses.

A new wave of refugees may flock to Eastern Europe, more than 10,000 children will be transferred, Russia, Ukraine to seek help from G20 summit

Winter in Ukraine is coming, and the temperature usually drops to a few degrees below zero, and the coldest can even drop to -20 degrees. But Russia has continued to use missiles and drones to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and heating facilities, and Eastern European countries are bracing for a possible new wave of Ukrainian refugees.

Some 6.9 million people are believed to have been displaced within Ukraine. Zelensky said that at present, the capital Kyiv and 14 districts are without electricity, and 4 million people have no electricity available. Ukraine’s national energy company (Ukrenergo) also said that on the 9th, planned power outages for several hours will be implemented across the country.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on the 8th that Ukraine has compiled reports of thousands of Ukrainian children being sent to Russia in the hope of meeting at the G20 summit. to resolve their predicament.

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations said in early September that more than 1,800 children had been transferred to Russia from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine in July alone.

In a statement, Zelensky’s office said Ukraine’s State Information Service indicated that 10,500 children had been deported or forcibly displaced. Ukrainian officials noted at the meeting that only 96 people had been sent back to Ukraine.

Yermak said that discussions on assisting the return of Ukrainian children should begin at the G20 summit in Indonesia on November 15-16. Zelensky may attend the G20 summit remotely.

EU proposes 18 billion euros in aid to help Ukraine through 2023

Agence France-Presse reported that the European Commission (European Commission) on the 9th announced a 18 billion euros economic aid package to help Ukraine through 2023.

The program will provide Kyiv with 1.5 billion euros a month in the form of a 35-year loan, with interest paid by the European Union, to aid the Ukrainian government facing Russian aggression.

“Ukraine continues to be attacked by Russia and its vital infrastructure is destroyed, and this new government package is urgently needed from us,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission. “Our financial assistance It has to be stable, structured and predictable.”

The loan package still needs to be approved by EU member states, some of which are skeptical about taking responsibility for Ukraine’s mounting debt, but the European Commission hopes to make the first payments in January.

The EU has provided Ukraine with 4.2 billion euros in overall financial aid this year and plans to pay another 2.5 billion euros by the end of the month.

But the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Kyiv will need between 3 billion and 4 billion euros a month next year to maintain government services while resisting a Russian invasion.

Brussels wants Washington and other major international donors to contribute, like the European Union, to bring Ukraine to the level of support it needs.

US confirms it will hold US-Russian nuclear talks for first time since Russia-Ukraine war

Russian media “Business Daily” yesterday (November 8) quoted people familiar with the matter as revealing that Russia and the United States are planning to hold the first strategic nuclear talks since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The U.S. State Department later confirmed the news, but did not specify when and where.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the matter on the same day, spokesman Ned Price said that the U.S.-Russia Bilateral Coordination Committee (BCC) has agreed to discuss the “New Reduction Strategy” in the near future, PBS NewsHour reported. The New START Treaty meeting, which did not include the conflict in Ukraine, “is confidential and we hope it will be a constructive meeting.”

The report pointed out that the “New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” allows the United States and Russia to inspect each other’s nuclear weapons facilities on-site to check whether they violate the terms of the treaty. However, due to the impact of the CCP virus epidemic, the inspection work was suspended in March 2020. The last meeting of the BCC was in October 2021, when it agreed to resume related work, but Russia unilaterally suspended the United States in August this year to exercise its right to inspect nuclear weapons facilities to protest the United States’ support for Ukraine, so the new talks are expected to be aimed at restarting Inspection work is listed as one of the key discussion items.

In exchange for drones, Russia sends Iran cash and Western weapons generously

Iran has only recently admitted to supplying Russian suicide drones to aid its operations in Ukraine. British media SkyNews reported today (November 9) that Russia sent Iran 140 million euros in cash and seized Western weapons in exchange for drones, according to a security source. The seized Western weapons include Swedish-made NLAW anti-tank missiles, American-made Javelin anti-tank missiles (FGM-148 Javelin) and American-made Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft missiles (FIM-92 Stinger).

Sources said that Russia sent two Ilyushin-76 (Il-76) transport planes to execute the transaction on August 20. The two transport planes arrived at Tehran Airport in Iran at 3:00 a.m. local time. The two transport planes left shortly after the captured Western weapons were handed over to Iran. At least one of the transport planes was carrying drones provided by Iran, the sources said.

The source also mentioned that Iran provided Russia with 100 Shahed-136 suicide drones, 60 Shahed-131 suicide drones and 6 Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drones in this batch of transactions. The captured Western weapons provided by Russia will help Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reverse engineer similar weapons.

Russia reportedly ordered military uniforms from North Korea, Pyongyang is rushing production

It is reported that Russia has ordered military uniforms from North Korea. A PO post from the Twitter account “@WarNewsPL1” stated that a factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, is producing orders for Russian military uniforms, which is a clear violation of the United Nations’ export restrictions to Pyongyang.

North Korea is suspected of secretly helping Russia by Western countries. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on the 2nd that according to the information held by the United States, North Korea secretly provided arms and ammunition to Russia, and North Korean military officials in the official media KCNA issued a statement denying that: “We believe that the actions of the United States are to damage North Korea’s international image through the United Nations Security Council’s illegal sanctions against North Korea. We once again make it clear that North Korea has never conducted an arms deal with Russia, and will not There are no plans to do so.”

