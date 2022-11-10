Dimensity 9200, not afraid of heat?

Compared with the huge leap from Dimensity 1200 to Dimensity 9000, MediaTek’s latest flagship product Dimensity 9200 in 2022, even if9 “first” halos above the headand it is difficult to have the surprises that made people shine last year.

Dimensity 9200 is based on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, integrating 17 billion transistors.Compared with the Dimensity 9000, the number of CPU cores and the main frequency parameters have not changed, and the upgrade of 5G, Wi-Fi, AI, and imaging is also a steady progress. The most anticipated upgrade is that the GPU supports hardware ray tracing, but MediaTek did not disclose the specific commercial time of ray tracing technology at today’s press conference.

Among the numerous upgrades,Dimensity 9200 has a key word – energy efficiency.

The balance between high performance and low power consumption has always been a challenge, especially in the form of a smartphone that pursues extreme performance and a thin and light form factor. In the past few years, a large number of Android flagship mobile phone users have been dissatisfied with the thermal performance of their mobile phones, which reflects the challenges of process, performance, and power consumption trade-offs faced in the design of flagship mobile phone processors.

Chen Guanzhou, general manager of MediaTek, said at the press conference: “Some companies can only do high performance, and some companies can only do low power consumption. The Dimensity 9200 needs both high performance, high energy efficiency and low power consumption.”

Note that Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9100 have the same number of CPU cores and main frequency parameters.All adopt 8-core design, one super core is clocked at 3.05GHz, three large cores are 2.86GHz, and four small cores are 1.8GHz. The super core is upgraded from last year’s Cortex-X2 to this year’s Cortex-X3, the large core is upgraded from last year’s Cortex-A710 to this year’s Cortex-A715, and the small core is the same Cortex-A510.

Overall, compared with the Dimensity 9000 CPU, the single-core performance of the Dimensity 9200 is improved by 12%, and the multi-core performance is improved by 10%.But the power consumption of the CPU peak performance is significantly reduced by 25%.

Obviously, the main goal of this year’s Dimensity 9200 CPU is to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption.In order to improve the overall heat dissipation performance of the Dimensity 9200, MediaTek also started with packaging technology.The heat dissipation capacity of the Dimensity 9200 is increased by 10%, and the temperature rise time from 20 degrees Celsius to 95 degrees Celsius is delayed by 4 times.

High energy efficiency and low power consumption are indeed a feature that is easy to impress consumers in the current Android flagship market.

certainly,The Dimensity 9200’s CPU also has a noteworthy feature, the performance cores all support pure 64-bit applications. 64 bits can support larger bandwidth, which can improve the efficiency of APP. According to the test data given by MediaTek, the multi-threaded 64-bit architecture performs the same task compared to the 32-bit architecture, and the compression and decompression are improved by 92% and 80%.

Compared with the CPU upgrade, the GPU upgrade is more worth looking forward to.

The newly released Dimensity 9200 uses a new generation of 11-core GPU Immortalis-G715,The biggest feature of this GPU is support for hardware and ray tracing and variable rate rendering technology.

Compared with the previous generation, the Immortalis-G715 GPU has improved the performance by 32%, while the power consumption has been greatly reduced by 41%, and can realize the mobile ray tracing effect of ray tracing soft shadow, ray tracing specular reflection and ray tracing refraction.

However, in the application of ray tracing on mobile phones, the technical challenge is only one aspect, and the ecological challenge is even greater, which requires the joint efforts of hardware, software and game developers. It is reported that,MediaTek has worked closely with Tencent’s “Dark Zone Breakout” game production team.Based on the Dimensity 9200, the realistic effects of shadows, reflections, ambient light occlusion and other special effects in mobile games are realized.

But it’s unclear when consumers will experience Dark Zone Breakout with ray tracing support. MediaTek’s new game adaptive control technology (MediaTek Adaptive Game Technology, MAGT) is closer to consumers.

MAGT technology can reduce the power consumption of high frame rate games and the temperature of the terminal device, allowing the full frame to run longer. Xu Jingquan, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek and General Manager of Wireless Communication Division, revealed that,“Honor of Kings” is the first strategic partner of MediaTek’s MAGT technology.

In addition to the CPU and GPU, the AI ​​performance of the Dimensity 9200 has been further improved. The sixth-generation AI processor APU is equipped with a hybrid computing + intelligent neural network architecture, and its performance is 35% higher than that of the previous generation.

The combination of APU and ISP (image processor) can achieve a better image experience.

The ISP model of the Dimensity 9200 is Imagiq 890, which is the first to support RGBW sensors. Combined with APU capabilities, it supports advanced intelligent image semantic technology. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze environmental colors, object structure and motion, layer labels and adjust colors. This in turn improves the overall image quality. It can also achieve better image functions with the help of fast and accurate AI image capture and noise reduction technology.

At the level that consumers can perceive, the Dimensity 9200 can support the AI ​​dual-track capture function and movie mode, and ordinary people can capture clearly and professionally.

communication,The highlight of the Dimensity 9200 upgrade is support for the upcoming Wi-Fi 7,The theoretical peak transmission rate can reach 6.5Gbps. If Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are connected at the same time, MediaTek HyperCoex hyper-connection technology can provide stronger signal, longer connection distance, and stronger anti-interference ability.

In terms of 5G performance, Dimensity 9200 launched “5G new dual-channel”,Support more network standards and 100+ frequency band combinations, which can make the network speed of the same frequency band faster. In addition, MediaTek also combined 5G and AI technologies to optimize the 5G experience in high-speed rail, basement, subway, airport and other scenarios.

In terms of screen support, Dimensity 9200 supports Full HD+ resolution 240Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution 144Hz refresh rate and 5K (2.5K×2) resolution 60Hz refresh rate, as well as adaptive refresh rate technology.

In terms of audio support, Dimensity 9200 supports 24bit/192KHz high-definition audio codec, and 8Mbps Bluetooth rate (the rate of the Bluetooth Alliance standard is 3Mbps, a 166% increase) to bring studio-grade high-fidelity Bluetooth sound quality. (For a more detailed introduction to the flagship technology of Dimensity, you can check Leifeng.com(Public Number: Leifeng.com)Previous article “Light Chasing Game, 5G New Dual Pass, High-precision Navigation, Dimensity’s Next-Generation Flagship Processor Spoiler”)

Leifeng.com learned that vivo will launch the Dimensity 9200 at the end of November, and OPPO will also be the first to carry the Dimensity 9200.

Like other Dimensity platforms, Dimensity 9200 also supports Dimensity development architecture, which means that Dimensity 9200 may have other versions in the future.