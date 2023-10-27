Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp and more

Microsoft has announced the release ofOctober update of Xbox, which brings with it a couple of interesting new features. The most practical one is undoubtedly the possibility of Import your own game clips into Clipchampthe modern and simple Windows video editor.

From today, in fact, on Clipchamp there is the option to import Xbox clips: by selecting it and after logging in with your account, you will find the list of recent acquisitions you have made, with the possibility of importing them into the software and then editing them cutting them, joining them and adding music, text and effects.

The second novelty is mainly for PC players, and allows you to map the keyboard keys on the Elite Series 2 Controller or on the Xbox Adaptive Controller, so as to allow the use of these accessories even on games that do not support the controller. However, this feature is also available on Xbox, to allow us, for example, to map key shortcuts to games that simultaneously support controller and keyboard, such as Sea of Thieves.

