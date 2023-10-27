Home » Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp and more
World

Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp and more

by admin
Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp and more

Microsoft has announced the release ofOctober update of Xbox, which brings with it a couple of interesting new features. The most practical one is undoubtedly the possibility of Import your own game clips into Clipchampthe modern and simple Windows video editor.

From today, in fact, on Clipchamp there is the option to import Xbox clips: by selecting it and after logging in with your account, you will find the list of recent acquisitions you have made, with the possibility of importing them into the software and then editing them cutting them, joining them and adding music, text and effects.

The second novelty is mainly for PC players, and allows you to map the keyboard keys on the Elite Series 2 Controller or on the Xbox Adaptive Controller, so as to allow the use of these accessories even on games that do not support the controller. However, this feature is also available on Xbox, to allow us, for example, to map key shortcuts to games that simultaneously support controller and keyboard, such as Sea of Thieves.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor: Hong Kong has no local confirmed cases for several consecutive days. The SAR government re-divisions the epidemic situation in overseas regions | Hong Kong | Epidemic Situation | Vaccine_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

The Demographic Challenges of Cuba: Accelerated Aging, Low...

Greta, the posts against Israel and the clash...

Progress and Testimonies at the 18th Synod of...

Carlos Sadness and Melissa Robles pay tribute to...

Head of Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Loses Family...

gameplay on Xbox Series

Pupils got sick in the Gymnasium | Info

Review of the album “Ultrabelleza” by María José...

China’s Special Envoy Visits UAE and Discusses China-UAE...

Autistic girl excluded from catechism, the archdiocese intervenes:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy