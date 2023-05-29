Xi Jinping congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 29th: On May 29th, President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election as President of the Republic of Turkey.

Xi Jinping pointed out that both China and Turkey are major developing countries and emerging market countries and share extensive common interests. In recent years, the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relationship has maintained a momentum of development, and practical cooperation in various fields has made positive progress. I attach importance to the development of China-Turkey relations, and I am willing to work with President Erdogan to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, so as to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations.