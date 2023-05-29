Home » Xi Jinping congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Xi Jinping congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin









</p> <p>Xi Jinping congratulates Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1040986" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 29th: On May 29th, President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election as President of the Republic of Turkey.

Xi Jinping pointed out that both China and Turkey are major developing countries and emerging market countries and share extensive common interests. In recent years, the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relationship has maintained a momentum of development, and practical cooperation in various fields has made positive progress. I attach importance to the development of China-Turkey relations, and I am willing to work with President Erdogan to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, so as to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Liu Yang]


010020020110000000000000011108691129654406

See also  Iran and Israel renewed due to nuclear weapons dispute, both said they would take countermeasures in this regard_military_news_yunnan

You may also like

Udinese – Official timetable for the last day:...

Arrives in the comic book “Vino di Zucca”.

Sandra Afrika sings in a thong | Fun

Calls for stronger air defenses, Ukraine says to...

PIME: new promises, new destinations

Uganda’s harsh law against LGBTQ+ people

Udinese transfer market – Pereyra stays or not?...

West Bank, Palestinian killed in clashes with the...

JAKUP BERIŠ ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Here’s how buildings...

head and arm wound

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy