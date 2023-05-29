AUSL Modena – Family dynamics and good nutrition, the third meeting for sports clubs and families in Sassuolo

The next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday 31 May from 20 to 21.30, in the Biasin Conference Room (via la Rocca 22, Sassuolo), will address the themes of affectivity in family dynamics and the rules of good nutrition for those who practice sport. Maria Corvese, Head of the Adolescence Center at the Local Health Authority of Modena will delve into the issues; Stefania Vicini, Head of UOS CNPIA Sassuolo Ausl of Modena; and Davide Tonelli, nutritionist of Sassuolo Calcio.

The initiative, which involves the Modena Local Health Authority with the Center for Sports Medicine and Clinical and Community Psychology, and the Sassuolo SpA Hospital, a reference center for orthopedic traumatology in the area and for diagnostic imaging , is promoted by the Municipality of Sassuolo, by the Consulta dello Sport and by Sassuolo Calcio.