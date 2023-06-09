Xi Jinping Speaks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phone – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 9th: On the evening of June 9th, President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at request.

Xi Jinping pointed out that both China and South Africa are important developing countries, and the two countries share a special and friendly relationship like brothers. China-South Africa relations are of great strategic significance for safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and leading China-Africa solidarity and cooperation. This year is the “Year of South Africa” ​​of the BRICS, and the relationship between the two countries is facing important opportunities for development. China is willing to work with South Africa to elevate the level of bilateral relations, build a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future, work together to practice true multilateralism, work together to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction. China supports South Africa as the rotating presidency in successfully hosting various BRICS cooperation activities this year.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa highly values ​​the strong and high-level strategic partnership between South Africa and China, and is deeply proud of it. South Africa-China cooperation benefits Africa. South Africa is committed to working with China to promote the continuous development of South Africa-China relations. South Africa will deepen communication and coordination with China and other BRICS members to strengthen BRICS cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Ramaphosa said that South Africa supports China‘s position paper on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and hopes that relevant parties can resume negotiations as soon as possible. A peace delegation composed of leaders from six African countries including South Africa will visit Russia and Ukraine to push for an end to the conflict as soon as possible. Xi Jinping pointed out that China‘s position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent, which can be summed up as persuading peace and promoting talks. It is hoped that all parties can accumulate favorable conditions for resolving the crisis through dialogue. It is a good thing that Mr. President has formed a peace delegation with the leaders of relevant African countries to visit Russia and Ukraine. It is hoped that peace-loving and justice-loving countries around the world can make rational voices to persuade peace and promote talks.