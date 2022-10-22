[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 22, 2022]The seven-day 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concluded this morning. It is expected that a new standing committee will be elected on the 23rd. There have been no less than ten versions of the list of possible standing committee members from all walks of life. With the progress of the meeting, the signs of Xi Jinping’s three-term re-election continue to emerge, and the predicted standing committee list is also changing more and more in the direction of the absolute advantage of Xi’s army.

Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China: “General Secretary Xi Jinping, the people’s leader who is widely expected.”

For the first time at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a deputy minister-level senior official put forward the term “people’s leader”, and Wang Chen and Cai Qi, vice-chairmen of the National People’s Congress, quickly followed up. Xi Jinping, the three major official media of the Communist Party of China, has clearly called “people’s leader Xi Jinping”.

Tang Jingyuan, an independent commentator: “I think what Xi Jinping wants to do now, he has actually gone a step further than being re-elected. If he gets the title of people’s leader, it means one thing, he will be in power for life. “

Mao Zedong was the only person the CCP called “people’s leader” in the past. Although Hua Guofeng was called a “wise leader”, he soon lost his power.

Zhang Tianliang, a historical and cultural scholar, commentator on China issues: “So Xi Jinping’s addition to the title of the people’s leader is likely to be written into the party constitution. Once this happens, Xi Jinping will become the highest leader of the CCP, possibly ‘comparable’ to Mao Zedong. Party leader. Even if he doesn’t have the title of party chairman, he has become a de facto person above the other standing committees.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will elect a new standing committee on the 23rd. All walks of life have issued a list of possible standing committee members, and there are more than ten sets so far. As the answer to the mystery is getting closer and closer, the “stay five and enter two” according to the “seven up and eight down” rules are getting closer to the sayings of “staying four and entering three” and “staying three and entering four”.

Tang Jingyuan: “Actually, I think this is the second most important point, which is the question of whether Li Keqiang will play. And what kind of way he will play.”

The Wall Street Journal and the South China Morning Post have both exclusively revealed that Li Keqiang is likely to retire naked, and Xi Jinping will further consolidate his power and cram more cronies into the Standing Committee. When Li Keqiang retires, he may or may not send another member of the regiment, Hu Chunhua, to the permanent seat.

Tang Jingyuan: “But I think that Li Keqiang is actually looking now, and I feel more and more that the possibility of his naked retreat is getting bigger and bigger. One of the most important signs here is that one of them is from I think this kind of report on Li Keqiang by the party media is very abnormal.”

On the first day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, seven members of the Standing Committee participated in the group discussion of the delegation. The party media reports strictly followed the ranking of the Standing Committee members. Only Li Keqiang ranked last, and it was close to 12 o’clock in the evening when the report was published.

Tang Jingyuan: “It’s very likely that Li Keqiang has already been marginalized, and the tea is cold before he leaves. So I personally think that Li Keqiang is very likely that he has no position this time, and he may retire in a state of nakedness. “

The outside world is concerned about the possible candidates for the next prime minister. It is generally believed that Hu Chunhua, the former vice premier, is the most likely according to common sense, but it is not ruled out that Xi Jinping disrupted the internal promotion rules of the CCP and promoted his crony Li Qiang to the premier, but he is afraid that it will cause a lot of doubts.

Zhang Tianliang: “Li Qiang’s position will be a very important observation point. If Xi Jinping can bring Li Qiang up as prime minister, it means that Xi Jinping can use whomever he wants, and he can use whomever he wants, so I I think Li Qiang’s participation is necessary, but it’s just a matter of his position.”

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Han Fei

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/22/a103557049.html