Processor, display, cameras by Laica .. Yes, finally Xiaomi 13 Pro is also available in Italy and the top-of-the-range features are all there but the price is really demanding so a lot is expected of him. Will he have managed to surprise me and distinguish himself from the others? Let’s find out right away.

Packaging and contents

In packaging we find not only the data cable but also the 120W power supply and a transparent silicone cover. Good so given the other top of the range.

Materiali design e touch-and-feel

The construction is made of Gorilla Glass Victus glass and aluminum for 210 grams of weight and 8.4mm thick. The design is beautiful but as you can guess from the measurements it is certainly not a portability champion. There is certification of resistance to water and dust IP68. L’always-on display is there and it is also customizable. In terms of connectivity we find 5G, WiFi7, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-SIM, GPS ed NFC. The USB-C port unfortunately does not support video signal output.

Display

The display is a OLED and 6.73″ with 1440 x 3200 resolution (522 PPI), refresh rate a 120Hz, brightness equal to 1.200 nits and maximum brightness up to 1.900 nits. Under the sun it can be seen very well and enjoys an excellent color calibration. It doesn’t get praise for just a slight trailing effect with the brightness set to minimum. See also Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye receives amnesty (video) | Samsung Seoul Hospital | Park Geun-hye regains freedom

Processor and memory

Il processor it is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 con 12GB Of RAM e 256GB of internal memory.

Drums

The drums it’s a 4.820 mAh with wired charging a 120W o 50W in wireless and also reverse wireless charging a 10W. It never overheats but despite this, it arrives in the evening of my stress day with only 10% remaining, ok then but certainly not a battery-phone. With mild use, during the weekend, even 40% at the end of the day.

Software and ecosystem

Android 13 with the MIUI 14 and security patches updated in December. The functions are the usual ones of MIUI as well as the graphics, equal to 13 which has already been updated for a while. It should receive 3 major updates and 4 years of patches but it’s not official yet.

Telephone department

I encountered a excellent telephone sector. The reception is good, the dual-SIM dual 5G, the speakerphone which is very loud and the dialer, which also allows you to record calls.

Photo and video

Il rooms compartment it is made up: camera principal 50.3MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1″ sensor and optical stabilization,

50.3MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1″ sensor and optical stabilization, camera ultra wide angle 50MP with f/2.2 aperture and 115° field of view,

50MP with f/2.2 aperture and 115° field of view, telephoto 3,2X da 50MP f/2.0,

3,2X da 50MP f/2.0, camera interna da 32MP f/2.0. The photos are excellent from the main one but less from wide angle and zoom, as well as the videos, which can only be shot in Dolby Vision at 60FPS from the main one. Overall then a cameraphone yes, but not top.

Audio

Audio is great, as already mentioned for the speakerphone, it excels both in quality and volume. There is also Dolby Atmos compatibility. See also ◤The new crown is another year◢ Do not take children to public places Amazin: Reduce the risk of infection | China Press China Press

App e gaming

The performance they are top of the range, there is little to add. Both apps and games always run at their best and so does the feedback from the vibration it is dry and precise.

Final judgement