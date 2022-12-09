Home World Xiaomi’s most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler than Apple HomePod – small tech news
World

Xiaomi’s most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler than Apple HomePod – small tech news

by admin
Xiaomi’s most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler than Apple HomePod – small tech news

This morning, Xiaomi officials suddenly announced that in addition to the appearance of the new products to be released on Sunday, in addition to the mini host and router,The appearance of Xiaomi Sound Pro was also revealed for the first time.

Judging from the picture, the overall volume of Xiaomi Sound Pro is much larger than that of the previous Xiaomi Sound, especially the height. It is expected that the internal sound unit will have a qualitative improvement.

The overall appearance is similar to Apple HomePod and Huawei Sound X, but it has its own different design language compared to the former two, which is not as similar in appearance as the former two.

Xiaomi's most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler Than Apple HomePod

Xiaomi's most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler Than Apple HomePod

Huawei Sound X and Apple HomePod

At the same time, Xiaomi Sound Pro seems to have added an ambient light, which should be able to interact with the voice operation, and it can also rhythm when playing music, with a stronger sense of immersion, which Apple HomePod does not have.

Xiaomi's most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler Than Apple HomePod

In terms of specific specifications, the JD reservation product page shows that the Xiaomi Sound Pro has a black appearance, a gross weight (together with the weight of the package) of 3.08kg, supports SBC and AAC audio transmission protocols, has 8Ω impedance, and supports AUX 3.5mm input.

Referring to the previous generation, Xiaomi Sound Pro should also support multi-unit networking, which can not only achieve stereo sound, but also achieve a seamless sound experience through the whole house.

It is worth mentioning that the previous generation of Xiaomi Sound also opened up the Apple system,It supports AirPlay 2 playback under the iOS system, so that iPhone users can also have a good experience, and it is expected to be inherited this time.

See also  Samsung invests hundreds of billions to build a 5nm chip factory in the United States. It is reported that AMD is considering foundry-AMD, Samsung, CPU processors-fast technology (media under the drive house)-technology changes the future

Xiaomi's most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed: Cooler Than Apple HomePod

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Russian rocket launcher on the...

Italy-GB-Japan agreement, green light for the Tempest super...

Fire in a large shopping center near Moscow

Agreement between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan:...

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on...

Azar Nafisi: “Iranian women victims of Apartheid. But...

People who drink VO wow energy drink vollgas...

Macron revolution: “From 2023 free condoms in France...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Austria and the Netherlands block the entry of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy