Yellen issued a warning to many company CEOs: the United States may have a debt default – yqqlm

World

Yellen issued a warning to many company CEOs: the United States may have a debt default

Summary

[Yellen issued a warning to many company CEOs: the United States may have debt defaults]U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen contacted the CEOs of many companies, warning that there is a risk of debt default in the United States; if the pressure on banks may cause the crisis to spread, regulators are ready at any time Using the same tools as in the past; the government has intervened forcefully to appease depositors and boost bank liquidity, and banks now have stable deposits; the US economy remains “solid,” as the jobs report shows; a recession cannot be ruled out, but it is not most likely path. (Financial Association)

