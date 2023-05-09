The NBA fined Nikola Jokić for pushing the president of the Phoenix Suns | Sport

The NBA “judged” after the big incident at the Denver game.

Source: Profimedia

“There will be no suspension for Nikola Jokić in the fifth game, but he will be fined 25 thousand dollars,” announced “Voj”. A few hours earlier, the first man of Phoenix, Matt Ishby, also spokewho said that “no one should be punished or sanctioned” and added that he “respects Nikola Jokić a lot and does not want to see something like that”.

And it seems really confusing that someone who is at the game only as a spectator appeals not to punish a basketball player, a two-time MVP of the league, for something that this very fan has instigated and provoked. In any case, regardless of the appeal of the person from the first row near the court, Nikola will be able to help his teammates in the fifth game, in which Denver will play to end the series of consecutive losses, after which the Suns tied the series at 2:2. Look at his conflict with the boss, who “acted out” after the contact:

The video with all the views out there isn’t showing the FULL story. This is how the entire interaction began. That’s why I’m reposting.pic.twitter.com/zge6G9EnES — Katy Winge (@katywinge)May 8, 2023

The next match will be played on Thursday, May 9, from 4:00 a.m. Serbian time – on the Denver field. After that meeting, one team will win the “match-ball” for placement in the finals of the Western Conference, while the Lakers and Golden State will play in the second series (it is currently 2-1 for the team from Los Angeles).