Key electoral test this Sunday in Tucumán, Salta, San Juan, La Pampa and Tierra del Fuego

The calendar for the 2023 elections, in May, was opened last Sunday by Misiones, Jujuy and La Rioja, all with victories for the ruling party. Now, on May 14, a vote will be taken in Tucumán, Salta, San Juan, La Pampa and Tierra del Fuego.

The year at the polls was opened by Neuquén –with the victory of Rolando Figueroa, dethroned the MPN after more than 60 years at the head of the provincial Executive) – and Río Negro, where Alberto Weretilneck won.

Last Sunday, in La Rioja, Ricardo Quintelarepresentative of the Frente de Todos, prevailed at the polls. In Jujuy, Carlos Sadir, scored a point for Together for Change.

The other choice was in Misiones, with a comfortable victory for Hugo Passalacqua.

In Tucumán, Manzur and Jaldo seek to retain the governorship

This Sunday, in Tucumán. The candidates of the Front of All, Osvaldo Jaldo and Juan Manzur, will seek to retain the province.

Jaldo replaced Manzur during his tenure as the Chief of Staff.

Together for Change postulates the radical Roberto Sánchez, seconded by the mayor of San Miguel de Tucumán Germán Alfaro, who added the support of the PRO.

Force. Meanwhile, Fuerza Republicana, leads the legislators Ricardo Bussi and Gerardo Huesen, both referenced with the libertarians of Milei at the national level.

Everyone’s Front He registered 61 “couplings” to add votes and JxC to 15.

There are more than 1,270,00 qualified voters (representing close to 3.70% of the national census) will elect a governor, 49 provincial legislators, 19 mayors184 councilors and 93 community commissioners.

Tierra del Fuego will vote this May 14

In Tierra del Fuego, the Gobernador Gustavo Melella, a radical K, leader of the Forja party and ally of President Alberto Fernández, will seek his re-election through an alliance with the mayor of Ushuaia, Walter Vuoto, the one from Río Grande, Martín Pérez (both belonging to La Cámpora) and the one from Tolhuin (PJ) Daniel Harrington. 15 provincial deputies and three mayors will be elected, in addition to renewing the deliberative councils of each municipality.

Deputy Héctor Stefani, from PRO, and radical senator Pablo Blanco will present themselves for Together for Change (JxC) within an opposition electoral offer that was fragmented for the elections and includes Republicans, the local party of Javier Milei, who is postulating to the evangelical pastor Andrea Almirón de Pauli as a candidate for governor.

Gustavo Saénz will go for re-election in Salta

The elections in Salta are on May 14 and Gustavo Sáenz will go for re-election repeating formula with his current vice, Antonio Morocco.

The radical Miguel Nanni and the macrista Virginia Cornejo make up the pairing of Together for Change. The Kirchnerist group La Cámpora postulates Emiliano Estrada, who agreed with a disciple of Alfredo Olmedo, Carlos Zapata, on a front called Avancemos.

The Salta Avanza Con Vos front nominates former urtubeicista official Lucio Paz Posse.

In Salta, more than 1,082,000 citizens (3.06% of the national register) will be able to vote through the Single Electronic Ticket systemthe governor, 11 senators and 30 provincial deputies, 60 mayors and 343 councilors, among more than 12 thousand official candidates.

In San Juan the governor, deputies and mayors will be elected

In San Juan, this May 14th, the governor Sergio Uñac will seek his third term. In addition, provincial deputies and 19 mayors with their deliberative councils.

The ruling party will have two sub-groups in Todos por San Juan, one led by Uñac and the other by the national deputy and former president José Luis Gioja, while the Agrupación Juntos (exCambiemos) will lead four candidates for governor who will add votes.

One line is headed by the macrista national deputy Marcelo Orrego, another by Marcelo Arancibia of the GEN, another by the liberal Sergio Vallejos and the fourth by Eduardo Cáceres of the PRO.

Milei’s liberals formed a group that will have three candidates who are Yolanda Agüero from Libertarios; Paola Miers from Roaring for Freedom and Agustín Ramirez from Development and Freedom.

The left was united in the Agrupación De Izquierda y los Trabajadores with Cristian Jurado as the only candidate for governor.

Ziliotto goes for a new term in La Pampa

Sergio Ziliotto, current governor, will compete for a new mandate in La Pampa, this May 14 in a formula with the “vernista” Alicia Mayoral. The province had its primaries in February.

National deputy Martin Berhongaray will run for Together for Change and former Santa Rosa mayor Juan Carlos Tierno will run with his neighborhood party Organized Community.

According to the electoral justice, on May 14 more than 293,000 pampas (0.86% of the national census) will have to elect a governor, 40 provincial deputies, 61 mayors, 519 councilors, among other community charges.



