[January 16, 2023] U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Janet Yellen) will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday (January 18). The move comes at a time when U.S.-China relations have become strained over technology acquisition, trade policy and the Taiwan issue. The first face-to-face meeting between Yellen and Liu He was seen as part of an effort to ease tensions between the United States and China.

After the talks with Liu He in Zurich, Switzerland, Yellen will start a multi-country visit to Africa.

Yellen’s trip to Africa aims to strengthen relations with Africa and counter the CCP’s influence in Africa. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang concluded his visit to five African countries on Monday (January 16). This is the 33rd consecutive year that the foreign minister of the Communist Party of China has chosen Africa as the first stop of his New Year’s visit.

Reuters said that Liu He will attend the Davos World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland, while Yellen does not plan to attend. Other senior U.S. officials will represent Washington at Davos, including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and climate envoy John Kerry.

Liu He will step down in March this year. He has a close relationship with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, has been Xi’s top economic adviser, and is also the leader of the Chinese side of the US-China trade negotiations.

China cut off most U.S.-China communications after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August. During their meeting in Indonesia last November, President Biden and Xi agreed to resume contacts between senior U.S. and Chinese officials. Yellen is considering a trip to China after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. U.S. officials have been unsure who Yellen will be in China following the reshuffle at the top of the Communist Party.

Yellen has held three videoconferences with Liu He since she became Treasury Secretary, and met with Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China in Bali.

The two countries are trying to realign their relationship with their biggest geopolitical rivals. Chinese officials want to address economic problems and have recently softened their rhetoric against Washington. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Yellen are scrutinizing national security risks in Chinese technology.

A Treasury Department official said the department did not view protecting national security and promoting global economic growth as contradictory. Regular communication with Chinese officials helps achieve both goals, the official said.

The United States last year imposed broad export controls on advanced semiconductors, a move aimed at hindering China‘s ability to develop its military capabilities. The Biden administration is working on an executive order to review U.S. investment in certain Chinese technology sectors, including advanced semiconductors.

