Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, emphasized that Beijing strives to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization when participating in the deliberation of the Dongcheng Youth League

On the afternoon of the 15th, Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, came to the Dongcheng delegation to review the government work report with everyone.

The new municipal people’s congress representative of the Dongcheng Group participated in the whole group meeting full of energy, speaking enthusiastically and in a warm atmosphere. Everyone highly agrees with the government work report, and agrees that the report has a high political position, sums up the work practically, benchmarks the central strategic deployment, and responds to the ardent expectations of the masses. It is a good report that seeks truth and pragmatism, and boosts confidence. Representative Xiong Weihong from the Jianguomen Community Health Service Center in Dongcheng District said emotionally that over the past three years, the vast number of medical workers have used their perseverance and dedication to practice the benevolence and boundless love of doctors. Community doctors are the “gatekeepers” of residents’ health. It is recommended to accelerate the construction of community health service centers and increase the introduction and training of community health personnel. Tong Zhilei, representative of the Chinese Online Digital Publishing Group, praised the optimization and improvement of Beijing’s business environment in the past five years, and suggested that Beijing should not only build a national cultural center, but also an international cultural capital with global influence. Zhou Jinxing, Hu Zhiqiang, Duan Bing, Li Zhiwei, Qi Guoliang, Tang Renhu, Liu Jie, Ma Huijuan and other representatives put forward opinions and suggestions on the high-quality development of the functional core area of ​​the capital, the construction of a benchmark city for the global digital economy, the development of the financial industry, and the reform of the education system. Yin Li listened carefully, interacted with everyone, and responded to concerns.

Yin Li said that the government work report made by Comrade Yin Yong implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and reflected the requirements of the Central Economic Work Conference. I totally agree.

Yin Li pointed out that the past five years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core holds up the banner and promotes historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the Party and the country. The capital Beijing has always resonated with the fate of the party and the country, and new historic changes have also taken place. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. As the capital, Beijing must take the lead and be at the forefront on the new journey of struggle, and strive to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to vigorously strengthen the functional construction of the “four centers” and improve the level of the “four services”. Adhere to the “capital” first, continue to optimize the functions of the capital, better serve the overall situation of the party and the country, and better meet the needs of the people for a better life. It is necessary to adhere to the “five sons” joint service and integration into the new development pattern, and firmly promote the high-quality development of the capital. This is our top priority in advancing modernization. Further expand domestic demand and fully release consumer demand. Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, strengthen the modern service industry, and actively develop advanced manufacturing. Continue to explore in terms of optimizing the business environment, stimulating the vitality of market entities, and promoting high-level opening up to the outside world, and embark on a high-quality development path with the characteristics of the capital.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to keep in mind that making people’s lives happy is “the greatest thing in a country”, and strive to improve people’s livelihood and well-being. Focusing on the “seven haves” and “five natures”, we will strive to do a good job in people’s livelihood. It is necessary to scientifically grasp the governance laws of megacities and improve the urban governance system. With the spirit of nailing nails, we will do a good job in planning and implementation, strive to improve the management level of urban planning and construction, and ensure that a blueprint is carried out to the end. It is necessary to coordinate development and security, effectively prevent and resolve various risks, and make every effort to ensure the safety of the capital.

Yin Li emphasized that Dongcheng, as the functional core area of ​​the capital, must implement the requirements of “prominent the political center and the people”, handle everything well, and promote various tasks to a new level. Always put the political center of service guarantee in the first place, and create a safe and good government affairs environment with the new round of action plan for control and regulation in the core area as the starting point. Strengthen the overall protection of the old city, promote the protection of the central axis, and promote the evacuation, protection and revitalization of key cultural relics, so that the long history and culture will glow with new vitality. Do a good job in the big article of culture, promote the integrated development of culture and technology, finance, sports, etc., and increase cultural influence. Solidly promote the high-quality development of Dongcheng, give full play to the leading role of the “two districts” construction, and build an industrial highland in Zhongguancun Dongcheng Park. Solidly make up for the shortcomings of people’s livelihood, focus on “one old and one young”, improve the home care service system, and optimize the supply and layout of educational resources. Promote the application-based rent-out of one-story houses and courtyards, and continue to carry out renovations of old communities and dilapidated buildings. Improve the ability and level of modern governance, strengthen the fine management of the city, and take the lead in grasping the two “key things” of garbage classification and property management. Protecting people’s health must be placed in a strategic position of priority development. At present, it is necessary to implement various plans for the “Class B and B management” of new crown virus infection, refine various measures for health protection and severe disease prevention, effectively prevent and control the epidemic, and promote normal production and living order recover. Pay attention to the impact of the epidemic on the basic life of the people, and do a good job in the work of people’s livelihood.