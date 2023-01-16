Home News Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, emphasized that Beijing strives to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization when participating in the deliberation of the Dongcheng Youth League.
News

Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, emphasized that Beijing strives to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization when participating in the deliberation of the Dongcheng Youth League.

by admin

Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, emphasized that Beijing strives to take the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization when participating in the deliberation of the Dongcheng Youth League

You may also like

Nepalese plane passenger captured the last moments before...

The damages in Mistrató by torrential avenue grew

After 30 years, the most wanted capo of...

The Pérez brothers are in prison for the...

Colombian detained in Brazil is accused of several...

The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s...

Risk Management will intervene more than one hundred...

Deadlines to declare and pay taxes in 2023...

Three soldiers were kidnapped by FARC dissidents

Drivers can now use the new La Paz-Valledupar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy