Home World Yen suffers biggest one-day drop against dollar in two months as soaring U.S. bond yields support dollar
World

Yen suffers biggest one-day drop against dollar in two months as soaring U.S. bond yields support dollar

by admin
Yen suffers biggest one-day drop against dollar in two months as soaring U.S. bond yields support dollar



[The yen hits the biggest one-day drop against the dollar in two months as U.S. bond yields soar to support the dollar]Financial Associated Press, September 7th, the yen against the dollar is set to record its biggest one-day drop in more than two months, because Soaring U.S. Treasury yields supported the dollar against all major developed market currencies. The exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar once fell to 143 yen per US dollar, continuing to hit a new low since 1998, and has fallen nearly 20% so far this year. The separation of the monetary policy of the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve has caused the yen to continue to fall. However, although Japanese Finance Minister Toshi Suzuki said last week that wild swings in the yen are not desirable, there is currently no sign that Japan will directly intervene in the market. The last time Japan intervened directly in currency markets to support the yen was in 1998.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Jian

See also  A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to have killed her mother and brother for a preview surveillance video exposure jqknews

You may also like

Among the top secret papers seized from Trump,...

The golden channel empowers the opening

Xia Lin: Gorbachev in front of the camera...

United Kingdom, the day of Prime Minister Truss:...

Moscow’s electoral slogan against Italy: “Sanctions, a suicide...

Dror Eydar, Israeli ambassador to Italy: “Against the...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Juul, 444 million in smoke: maximum fine for...

Finland, parental leave reform is underway: 160 days...

Energy, India’s challenge to the G7: boycott Moscow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy