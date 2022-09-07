There are less than 2 days before the official release of the iPhone 14 product line, The Wall Street Journal’s Tim Higgins reports that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will feature an “enhanced” version of the A15 Bionic chip.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

access: Apple Online Store (China)

Although no additional details were mentioned in the report, it is speculated that the two standard iPhone 14 models will be equipped with the high-end A15 chip of the iPhone 13 Pro, but the number of GPU cores has reached 5, and the graphics performance has increased by 25%. The standard iPhone 13 model has four GPUs.

In addition to the GPU improvements, the A15 Bionic on the two standard models of the iPhone 14 should be the same as the previous generation in other specifications, with the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

According to information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March, the report claims that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to Apple’s latest A16 chip for faster CPU performance. This will mark the first time that Apple has limited its latest chips to Pro models as part of an annual refresh of its flagship iPhone lineup, resulting in a wider disparity between the standard and Pro models.