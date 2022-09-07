Home Business It is reported that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be equipped with an enhanced A15 Bionic chip – Apple iPhone
Business

It is reported that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be equipped with an enhanced A15 Bionic chip – Apple iPhone

by admin
It is reported that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be equipped with an enhanced A15 Bionic chip – Apple iPhone

There are less than 2 days before the official release of the iPhone 14 product line,The Wall Street Journal’s Tim Higgins reports that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will feature an “enhanced” version of the A15 Bionic chip.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

Although no additional details were mentioned in the report, it is speculated that the two standard iPhone 14 models will be equipped with the high-end A15 chip of the iPhone 13 Pro, but the number of GPU cores has reached 5, and the graphics performance has increased by 25%. The standard iPhone 13 model has four GPUs.

In addition to the GPU improvements, the A15 Bionic on the two standard models of the iPhone 14 should be the same as the previous generation in other specifications, with the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

According to information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March, the report claims that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to Apple’s latest A16 chip for faster CPU performance. This will mark the first time that Apple has limited its latest chips to Pro models as part of an annual refresh of its flagship iPhone lineup, resulting in a wider disparity between the standard and Pro models.

See also  Hainan outlying island duty-free shop sales exceed 60 billion yuan in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 84%

You may also like

CATL invests another 13 billion yuan to expand...

The oil price of refined products will increase...

It is revealed that the Apple Watch Pro...

Apple’s new product launch preview: the price of...

The construction of Xiamen Times New Energy Battery...

Huawei’s new aircraft equipped with satellite communication technology...

Landi Renzo, the offer of unexercised rights closed...

Huawei releases new phone, which is good for...

Rivian and Lucid among the new entries in...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 06.09.2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy