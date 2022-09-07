San Pellegrino and Puna team up with 2 Michelin-starred restaurant DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI to present the restaurant’s 3rd anniversary menu dinner





[September 5, 2022, Shanghai]Appreciate the carvings of time and taste the rich Italian flavor. Committed to conveying Italian food culture and leading Italian lifestyle, the Italian star water S.PELLEGRINO and ACQUA PANNA, which are deeply loved by gourmets, and the famous two Michelin stars in Shanghai also from Bergamo, Italy Italian restaurant DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI joined hands to present the restaurant’s third anniversary menu dinner for exquisite taste buds. Consul General and Deputy Consul General of the Italian Consulate in Shanghai, Sha Ye, Chairman of Yunmi Catering Group, Sun Hongqiang, General Manager of Nestlé Greater China Imported Water Division, and Lu Yang, a close friend of San Pellegrino and Puna brands, were invited to attend and gathered on the banks of the Huangpu River. Experience the pure art of gastronomy and a fine example of lifestyle from Italy.





Saint Pellegrino and Puna brand friend Lu Yang, DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI Executive Chef Stefano Bacchelli

Tiziana D’Angelo, Consul General of the Italian Consulate in Shanghai, said in her speech: “Everything we experience here today proves once again that ‘Italy’ is not just a geographical label, it means taste, elegance and excellence. Italians There is a special connection with the Chinese not only because of their extraordinary past, but also because of their shared passions and values. Whether in Shanghai, Bergamo or Milan, people have similar pursuits: we value the same Family, forge ahead, have a high sense of identity with their own culture, eager to innovate, love to get together, and tireless pursuit of beauty.”

Italian food culture evangelist, inspired by the white menu

As the Asian flagship of the Italian national treasure restaurant DA VITTORIO, DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI continues to write the legendary chapter of the founding family Cerea Family for more than half a century in Shanghai on the other side of the ocean. Inheriting the business philosophy of “the original taste of home” and continuing the culinary philosophy of seafood and ingredients, DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI is not only a firm preacher of Italian food culture and lifestyle in China, but also boldly tries to draw inspiration from local culture. Flexible use of local ingredients, organic integration of Chinese service art, to provide a warm and sumptuous luxury experience like home for every gathering of Chinese diners, and to set a new benchmark for contemporary Chinese fine dining.

DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI has successively won two Michelin stars, the “Red Shrimp Guide”, “Three Forks Restaurant” and “Global Restaurant of the Year” in the Italian authoritative food and wine list.

On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI, the restaurant also launched this year’s Shanghai store white menu Carte Blanche. Different from the seasonal seafood set menu and seasonal à la carte menu, the white menu is the classic large menu of DA VITTORIO, which was created by the chefs Chicco and Bobo Cerea. It is usually presented in the form of 14-16 dishes. Even comparing the improvisation of the chef’s inspiration with a blank sheet of paper also means that diners are greeted with surprises in an unknown state. Under the leadership of Stefano Bacchelli, the executive chef of the Shanghai store, the Shanghai-limited Italian-style “Ren Chef” by the Huangpu River will be in its third year, and will take time as the axis to interpret the Italian high-end catering under the influence of contemporary Shanghai-style culture. A unique story, leading guests to a taste journey for one session and one session.

Sha Ye, chairman of Yunmi Catering Group, said at the dinner: “Today’s world is facing many difficulties, but this is what makes tonight’s reunion interesting. At this moment, cultural exchanges are particularly important, and the Chinese and Italians love to eat. The cultures of the two countries, especially the food culture, are very similar. We both like to share food. We all like natural and original ingredients. The menu at DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI Similar preferences can be found in the waters of San Pellegrino and Pune, we like the harmony between nature and nature, and we all like to share good food with family and friends.”

Italian dining legend，Interpretation of star taste bud art

Good taste, with water. San Pellegrino natural mineral water, which has been hand-painted and recorded by the legendary genius Da Vinci, and Puna natural spring water, which inherits the brilliant achievements of art and humanities of the famous European Medici family, have outstanding high-end quality and classic and unique taste. It has always been shining on exquisite banquets all over the world. It is the designated water and official partner of the International Sommelier Association and the World/Asian 50 Best Restaurant List, which is the “cradle of sommeliers in the world“. table companion. From Italy to China, they are a natural pair and go hand in hand with food. They are always accompanied by delicious food, blooming with layers of progressive taste wonderland, gathering, sharing, and having fun with food lovers around the world, paying tribute to delicious life.

San Pellegrino natural mineral water comes from the rare water source of the Italian Alps, contains a unique combination of minerals, the entrance exudes a unique long fragrance, the carbon dioxide in the water comes from the Italian geothermal field, taken from nature, bringing delicate, dense and slightly stimulating The bubbles of the taste buds can not only balance the taste, but also properly present and enhance the layering of the ingredients themselves.

The Puna natural spring water, once known as the special water for nobles, is located in the Tuscan nature reserve and has been carefully guarded, exuding a natural and pure atmosphere. Trace elements that are characteristic of local terroir, low sodium content, and low total dissolved solids give it an elegant and rounded mouthfeel, which always makes delicate and elegant food more attractive, and retains the best food between the lips and teeth. The original aroma presents a subtle and delicate taste experience, especially suitable for light and delicious dishes and wines, such as seafood, white wine, etc.

Serve with water, openniceTaste Journey

The dinner started with a pre-dinner snack called “Olive all’ascolana”. A bowl of “Olives in Oil” is an indispensable appetizer for every Italian meal. Mixed olives, served with Tarallo bread, no fun. Followed by a corn sea urchin, it is warm and delicious, with a touch of citrus aroma just appetizing. DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI, who is known for seafood, found high-quality Japanese cuttlefish, immersed in a Mediterranean-style herbal green juice, and the umami has a fresh and pleasant layering. The light and mellow Puna water gently opens the taste buds, which also helps to enhance the freshness and sweetness of seafood ingredients, and provides diners with delicate appetizers.





Sea Urchin with Fried Corn





Cuttlefish with Chickpea Salad and Finger Lemons

The freshly baked focaccia bread wraps the warm air, leading the mind to drift into the distance… “Memories of travel” originates from a trip to southern Italy by Chef Stefano in 2019, where he ate it in a bakery with a history of more than 300 years A simple snack from the focaccia bread dipped in burrata cheese, tomatoes, olive oil and Oregon herbs. Stefano recreated the precious memory of this dish by dismantling it. The sweet and sour tomato, the fresh milk flavor and the herbs full of Mediterranean flavors, the refreshing mineral flavor of San Pellegrino is like the fresh sea breeze of the Mediterranean Sea. This pure and clear Italian taste map, the delicate bubbles gently wash away the aftertaste on the taste buds.





memory of travel

For the next dish, go to the south of Caiyun. Italy and Yunnan have very similar customs. It is the mushroom season. Stefano uses high-quality Yunnan wild boletus in the dish, and uses the traditional Italian rice noodles Risoni instead of risotto Risotto. The authentic Italian-style boletus brings sweetness. Thick, mellow and full of fungus aroma, the full flavor is unforgettable. It is suitable to serve with San Pellegrino, which is rich in refreshing minerality and delicate bubbles. An ideal accompaniment choice.





Orzo with porcini mushrooms, marinated raw beef

Red meat is rich and solid on the palate, making it difficult to balance the palate. The weight brought by the minerals and the soft and unobtrusive taste bud stimulation of the bubbles, San Pellegrino is the best partner for the heavy-tasting main course. “One Duck, Two Eats” made of Chongming duck combines the techniques of Peking duck and the traditional aesthetics of Mediterranean cuisine, leaving a distinct taste memory for diners, and at the same time, it has a certain sense of grease, which is suitable for San Pei Enjoy with Lu.





Roast duck double eat

The love of desserts is deeply rooted in the genes of Italians. On this white menu, the last dessert is undoubtedly the embodiment of love and beauty. The main dessert is a vivid coconut ball, which is composed of chocolate, banana cake, pineapple jam and coconut ice cream. The delicate and moist Puna, with its rounded taste, brings diners a bright and delightful taste experience, and pushes this sweet flavor to a climax .





Coconut Ice Cream

Never get tired of eating fines, never get tired of eating finesse. An Italian-flavored love song written by San Pellegrino and Puna and DA VITTORIO SHANGHAI, such as the meeting of Jinfengyulu, will surely bring a continuous climax of taste. Roger Sun, general manager of Nestlé Greater China Imported Water Division, said, “Italy’s innate sophistication and elegance are also vividly displayed in its catering culture. As a star that is widely recognized by high-end restaurants and professional diners Accompanied by water, San Pellegrino and Pune are moving and quiet, providing the world‘s gourmets with an excellent dining experience and constantly promoting the evolution of fine dining culture. San Pellegrino has long been attached to Pune and DA VITTORIO, since Bergamo to the world, this time is not only the two parties’ joint efforts in the pursuit of the ultimate taste, but also a blockbuster show of romantic Italian taste art in Shanghai. In the future, we will continue to cooperate with more top The restaurant cooperates to convey the Italian way of life to every consumer who loves food.”

About S.PELLEGRINO and ACQUA PANNA

The legendary taste of San Pellegrino began in the Italian Alps in the 13th century. The natural and pure natural mineral water made the town of San Pellegrino in the province of Bergamo become a gathering place for European business and political celebrities at that time and a well-known holiday resort. resort. At the beginning of the 16th century, Leonardo da Vinci visited here, visited the water source to study, and drew a map of the local landscape. The unique geographical environment and pure water quality made San Pellegrino once gained the reputation of “miracle water”. .

San Pellegrino has a unique triple taste wonderland: rich mineral fragrance, exudes a unique long-lasting fragrance, the carbon dioxide in the water comes from the Italian geothermal field, taken from nature, bringing fine and dense bubbles that stimulate the taste buds, its dense bubbles , the unique mineral aroma can not only balance the taste, but also properly present and enhance the layering and original flavor of the ingredients, like a legendary sensory journey, enhancing the taste bud experience. The sparkling water of San Pellegrino was bottled into the market in 1899 and became popular in high-end restaurants in Italy. With the title of “water for meals”, it quickly spread throughout Europe and began a non-stop development process.

At the beginning of the 20th century, San Pellegrino was given the symbol of “Symbol of Excellence”, an Italian quality product. For more than 120 years, it still uses the delicacy of sparkling natural mineral water to explore the food and the world in a persistent and persistent way. So far, it has been popular in more than 150 countries and regions around the world. Together with many Italian brands, it conveys the exquisite and elegant life of Italy to the world. Way.

The natural spring water of Puna, once known as the special water for aristocrats, is inseparable from the Medici family, the first family of Florence, the driving force behind the European Renaissance. The water source point is located in a natural reserve in Tuscany. It was originally the private territory of the Medici family for summer hunting and hunting. By chance, he discovered the uncultivated pure water source. Amazed, family members use Puna water as their daily drinking water and feasting water.

The natural spring water of Puna is formed after 14 years of natural breeding between the rock formations. The gentle hills have been strictly protected for many years. The water flows through the local beautiful and sunny mountains, nourishing the local nature and ecology, and exuding natural purity. breath. The water is light and soft, and the unique taste comes from the combination of minerals brought by the local terroir. The low sodium content, natural weak alkali, and low total dissolved solids give it an elegant and rounded taste, which always makes the taste delicate and elegant. The food becomes more captivating, presenting a subtle taste experience that draws attention to more subtle taste buds that have gone unnoticed. Each bottle of Puna water is carved with lilies representing the origin and history of the Medici family, eternal beauty, purity and nobility, conveying the unique aristocratic blood and gentle quality of Italy.

San Pellegrino and Pune water have been respected by many famous chefs, sommeliers and consumers for their unique drinking experience with different styles. , and the designated water and official partner of the World/Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant List, and the designated dining partner on the menus of many well-known restaurants and celebrity chefs around the world. San Pellegrino and Puna convey the brand concept of “star selection, delicious taste”, interpret Italian joy, health and happiness to consumers all over the world, bringing unparalleled, unique taste experience and exquisite Italian fashion.



