Original title: “Enterprises” gather along the beach to discuss development

On the afternoon of August 31, the “Face-to-Face along the Business” activity was held in the beach area of ​​Zigong, inviting the principals of key enterprises in the areas of culture, catering, commerce and trade to have a government-enterprise discussion, proactively serving enterprises in the front, and accurately helping enterprises to solve difficulties. , to boost economic stability and improve quality. Liu Jun, secretary of the district party committee, and Liao Dong, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district, attended the discussion.

The leaders of Zigong Haitian Culture Co., Ltd., Zigong Haoyoule Trading Co., Ltd., Sichuan Qingnian Jianguo Hotel Management Co., Ltd., Zigong Jindi Catering Co., Ltd., etc. , production factor guarantee and other aspects to put forward opinions and suggestions. The leaders of the participating districts and the heads of relevant departments at the district level answered and exchanged relevant questions respectively.

Liao Dong said that the district party committee and the district government will insist on opening the door to ask for policies and smooth channels, listen carefully to the opinions and demands of entrepreneurs, organize and form a list of problems and tasks in a timely manner, assign them to relevant units for implementation, and give timely feedback to relevant enterprises on the handling situation. The person in charge, truly responds to everything, and has a solution for everything.

Liu Jun affirmed the contributions made by various market players to the economic and social development of the region, and expressed his gratitude to the entrepreneurs who came to talk about the future and seek common development.

Liu Jun emphasized that market entities are an important foundation for local economic development, and it is the responsibility of local party committees and governments to continuously optimize the business environment and actively support the development of market entities. The district party committee and the district government will regularly hold “face-to-face” activities along the business side, so that enterprises can “find the right person” when they speak, “find a way” for development, and “find a home” for solving difficulties, so as to build a “connecting bridge” between government and enterprises. Relevant departments at the district level should, based on their own functions, do everything possible to help market entities solve their problems and problems, and provide accurate services around the most realistic and urgent problems and difficulties in the development of market entities.

It is necessary to conscientiously do a good job in the interpretation and implementation of various policies that benefit enterprises, effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of market players, boost development confidence, and help market players develop steadily. At the same time, it is also hoped that all market players can actively integrate into the overall development of the beach, seize opportunities, make good use of policies, and strive to improve quality, create brands, and develop markets, so as to comprehensively enhance the strength, vitality and competitiveness of enterprises. The high-quality development of the district contributes more.

District leaders Wang Yihui and Shen Chuting, relevant responsible comrades from the Municipal Business Environment Office, the District Commission for Discipline Inspection, the District Commerce Bureau, and the District Federation of Industry and Commerce participated in the event. (Liu Tingchuan news reporter Qin Yong)

(Editors in charge: Zhang Huawei, Gao Hongxia)

