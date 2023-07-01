«Yes, it is right to tear down the statue of a slaver»- Corriere TV

Interview with the essayist, author of the book «The correction of the world» (Einaudi Stile libero), dedicated to cancel culture and politically correct

Tear down statues, rewrite books, “erase” the past. Journalist Davide Piacenza (1989) has tried to shed light on one of the great debates of our time, the one linked to political correctness, and to orient himself through a forest of English-speaking terms: «cancel culture», «woke», «queer baiting» , «call-out culture», «gaslighting»…

Thus was born The correction of the world, the essay that Piacenza has recently published for Einaudi, in the Stile libero series. The author addresses the Italian reader, who has inherited a cultural battle born in the United States and the United Kingdom. Today there are two teams on the field: one committed to «fighting» the politically correct and another in favor of the politically correct, thus reducing the debate to a clash between factions and impoverishing the terms of a discussion which instead has crucial implications .

Countries that have a heavy colonial legacy have in fact begun for some time to look over their shoulders to try and lay the foundations of a new society, free from prejudice. From here begins the reflection on the terms to be used in everyday language and on those to be contextualized in literary works, for example nigger, the word “nigger” that is often encountered in literary works (the Mark Twain case set the standard).

And it is here that there is a risk of an ideological drift, which leads, in fact, to canceling books. In this video interview, made at the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan, Davide Piacenza explains where the debate has reached. (by Marco Bruna)

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 09:30 am

