South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue is expected to meet with the leaders of Japan and the United States in mid-March and April, respectively. Japanese and South Korean sources said that the specific time of the South Korea-Japan summit is still being coordinated.

According to the “Korea Herald” report on March 7, Yin Xiyue’s office has not disclosed the exact date of the South Korea-Japan summit, saying that “it is closely considering various options.” According to a report by Japan’s Kyodo News on March 6, Japanese diplomatic sources said that there is a plan to arrange for Yin Xiyue to visit Japan from March 16 to 17.

If Yin Xiyue and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can meet in Japan, it will be the first summit meeting between South Korea and Japan since former South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Japan in May 2018. The “Korea Herald” stated that Yin Xiyue sought to strengthen the tripartite relationship between the United States, Japan and South Korea, because this is necessary for South Korea to deal with global challenges.

On March 6, the government of Yoon Suk-yue announced a compensation solution for the victims of the forced recruitment of South Korean laborers during World War II. According to Kyodo News, regarding the plan provided by the South Korean government, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng said that the Japanese and South Korean governments have actually reached a consensus on solving the “biggest unresolved issue” between the two countries, and the two countries have already coordinated Yin Xiyue’s visit to Japan in mid-March About the meeting with Fumio Kishida.