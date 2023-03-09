News from this website (Mei Gang, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On March 7, the reporter learned from the region’s human resources and social security work meeting that this year, the autonomous region’s human resources and social security department will implement 7 projects in depth, and the region will create more than 200,000 urban jobs.

It is understood that this year, our district has implemented employment expansion and quality improvement projects. The employment scale of poverty-stricken labor has stabilized at more than 196,000 people, and 250,000 people have completed government-subsidized vocational skills training. The surveyed urban unemployment rate has been controlled at around 6%. Increase urban employment by more than 200,000 people; implement social security reform and quality improvement projects, increase the number of basic pension insurance participants by 500,000 people, weave a densely packed social security “safety net”; implement technical and skilled talent introduction and quality improvement projects, and make every effort Do a good job in talent policy support, service guarantee, etc., and continue to strengthen the construction of talent teams; improve the wage income distribution system, and promote the formation of a fair, reasonable and orderly wage distribution pattern; implement labor relationship management and quality improvement projects, and strengthen comprehensive administrative law enforcement of human and social security, Comprehensively improve the ability and level of labor relations governance; implement the project of improving the quality of human resources and social government services, actively adapt to the needs of the masses, optimize service supply, and make social services more convenient and efficient; Improve risk prevention and control capabilities to ensure the healthy and stable operation of human resources and social services.

In 2022, 205,000 new urban jobs will be created in our district, and the number of people participating in pension insurance, work-related injury insurance, and unemployment insurance will reach 16.938 million, 3.499 million, and 3.084 million, respectively, an increase of 790,000, 117,000, and 176,000 compared with the end of 2021, all exceeding the target Task. The vitality of talent innovation and entrepreneurship has been further stimulated, labor relations have generally remained harmonious and stable, and the quality and efficiency of public services for human resources and social security have been significantly improved.

Editor: Jia Xiaoyan