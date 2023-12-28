Home » In Parma there is “Impronte. Us and the plants” — Environment
News

In Parma there is “Impronte. Us and the plants” — Environment

by admin
In Parma there is “Impronte. Us and the plants” — Environment

Visiting an exhibition and finding yourself leafing through a family album, in which what comes to life before our eyes are not private memories but the collective and changing memories of our relationships with plants over the course of over 6 centuries. TO Parmain the splendid setting of Governor’s PalaceSaturday January 13, 2024 opens to the public Fingerprints. Us and the plants (noielepiante.it), a one-of-a-kind exhibition that traces in over 200 figurative objects (historical herbaria, illustrations botanicals, prints in nature printing e xilotechebut also photo modern and high-tech images) the inexhaustible relationship that links humanity and nature, botany and images, science and art.

See also  Simultaneous operations against illegal mining in Boyacá leave 38 captured

You may also like

The Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group...

Kestel Mayor Önder Tanır: I would like to...

Prince William and Princess Kate wish everyone a...

Flemish Parliament asks State Security for more information...

Increasing the cadastral valuation by decree is a...

State Administration for Market Regulation: Optimize the innovation...

Simplifications, representatives of the trade associations at Palazzo...

Coupe du Togo/ Agaza -AS OTR : Ametokodo...

In Florida, the US removed works by Gabriel...

The number of gunpowder burns increases in Casanare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy