In Parma there is “Impronte. Us and the plants” — Environment

Visiting an exhibition and finding yourself leafing through a family album, in which what comes to life before our eyes are not private memories but the collective and changing memories of our relationships with plants over the course of over 6 centuries. TO Parmain the splendid setting of Governor’s PalaceSaturday January 13, 2024 opens to the public Fingerprints. Us and the plants (noielepiante.it), a one-of-a-kind exhibition that traces in over 200 figurative objects (historical herbaria, illustrations botanicals, prints in nature printing e xilotechebut also photo modern and high-tech images) the inexhaustible relationship that links humanity and nature, botany and images, science and art.

