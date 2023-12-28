Home » Influenza in Siena, the number of cases rises dramatically. Peak expected for the beginning of the year
The Sienese Facing Dramatic Increase in Flu Cases

As the mercury rises, so do the number of flu cases in Siena. Sneezing, colds, fatigue, and joint pain have been plaguing the residents of the city in recent days, with experts predicting a peak in flu cases at the beginning of 2024.

According to Professor Mario Tumbarello, director of the infectious diseases department at the Sienese university hospital, the increase in flu cases is compounded by the rising number of Covid cases and the circulation of the respiratory syncytial virus, especially among younger people. “This is the flu period, but there are many other viruses that revolve around us and are easily contagious at this time of year,” he said.

In light of this situation, experts are advising the public to take precautions similar to those for Covid. Wearing masks and paying attention to the weakest sections of the population are recommended to help prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses.

As the city braces for a potential surge in flu cases, it is important for residents to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves and others from falling ill.

