“We are a team. You are the best. You are my hero.” If there were still doubts about what the place of the 13-year-old Russian schoolgirl should be Masha Moskaliovait would be enough to read the letter he wrote to his father Alexey Moskaliov on the eve of his absurd sentence to two years in prison. Masha shouldn’t be in a “juvenile rehabilitation center” and Alexei shouldn’t be forced into hiding to escape a contrived court case against him after his daughter, now 13, drew a peace drawing at school in Ukraine.