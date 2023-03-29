Home World “You are my hero”: the letter of Masha, the little girl of the pacifist drawing, to her father who was fugitive in Russia
World

“You are my hero”: the letter of Masha, the little girl of the pacifist drawing, to her father who was fugitive in Russia

by admin
“You are my hero”: the letter of Masha, the little girl of the pacifist drawing, to her father who was fugitive in Russia

“We are a team. You are the best. You are my hero.” If there were still doubts about what the place of the 13-year-old Russian schoolgirl should be Masha Moskaliovait would be enough to read the letter he wrote to his father Alexey Moskaliov on the eve of his absurd sentence to two years in prison. Masha shouldn’t be in a “juvenile rehabilitation center” and Alexei shouldn’t be forced into hiding to escape a contrived court case against him after his daughter, now 13, drew a peace drawing at school in Ukraine.

See also  EU passes new sanctions against Russia, Russia says pressure policy is 'futile' - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Last days to participate in Emergentes GranaJoven

Crónica Gutun Zuria in Bilbao: Abraham Boba (2023)

Euroleague Red Star Valencia live broadcast livestream |...

Major media and the systemic silencing of Palestinians...

concert date and ticket price

Controversy over the private flights of the President...

Two Tic-Tacs in the Land of Cedars –...

Elon Musk against artificial intelligence: “Let’s stop it,...

Zelensky called Xi Jinping: I want to talk...

Bakir Izetbegović’s wife stripped of professor status |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy