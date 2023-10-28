Home » You are worth it, Giovannino and the “Sabrinella” cake for Ferilli – VIDEO
World

You are worth it, Giovannino and the “Sabrinella” cake for Ferilli – VIDEO

by admin
You are worth it, Giovannino and the “Sabrinella” cake for Ferilli – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​4 seconds ago

Also this evening the protagonist of Tu si que vales is Giovannino who, as always, targeted Sabrina Ferilli: “I made the “Sabrinella” cake, it’s haute cuisine. Do you want it a little?” Giovannino asks Ferilli. “I made it just for you.” Then the actress approaches her distributor who then throws her the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tu si que vales, Giovannino and the “Sabrinella” cake for Ferilli – VIDEO appeared 4 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  French Billionaire Bernard Arnault Under Investigation for Alleged Money Laundering with Russian Businessman

You may also like

LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023, THE MUSIC PROGRAM...

Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Manufacture SH-60R Seahawk...

SHADOWS FROM JAPAN Magical and mysterious creatures from...

For peace – World and Mission

Government Orders 10% Increase for Retired Police Officers,...

Monsignor Bizzeti: «Prayer and fasting are needed to...

Martha Medeiros presents the Cotton do Brasil collection...

2023 edition of Campinas Design Week takes place...

Pope Francis Prays for Peace in a World...

Udinese | Total emergency for Monza: Izzo out....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy