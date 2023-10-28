Juventus-Verona, Allegri: ‘The Scudetto? Things are to be desired

And Massimiliano Allegri smiling and serene, he comments on Juve’s success over Verona and the momentary first place in the standings: “At the end there was a smile because football is deadlywe created a lot, there were two goals disallowed, in the end the goal arrived after hitting a post, there was the beauty of the team who also believed in it in an orderly way, without being in a hurry, there was a minute left and the boys they were clear-headed after playing a good game.” A note of merit for Moise KeanJuve’s driving force this evening: “He didn’t deserve the substitution but he was booked, then they disallowed two goals, Moise he has grown a lot and I am very happy, he has a different mental structure“. A success that is worth the temporary first place in the standings: “You look at it because it has to be looked at, we gained some points compared to fifth place, many of these guys are leading the rankings for the first time, it’s a well-deserved satisfaction for an extraordinary group, we put our heart and technique and we are finally starting to play solid matches from a mental point of view.”

“Scudetto? Things must be desired, then we’ll see”

Not only Kean, but Juve has many boys who are growing: “I have a soft spot for Yildiz who was too quick today for the goal he missed, Miretti played a good game, but so did the others, Juve has a squad of serious players and guys who know their limits and go even further, there are many others who have not yet played, Juve has worked very well in recent years – he explains further – It is not easy to deal with young people, and let’s not forget Beans who will have a great career.” A young but also working-class Juve: “I like this definition, when you go on the pitch you have to fight, win duels and play well technically, I believe it is also in Juve’s DNA to obtain this type of victories, we are not ashamed of it and it is a quality that we carry forward” . With the lead in the standings the objectives change: “Scudetto? All things in life are to be desired, as well as staying in the top four or improving, but then in the end we will see, we are far from the Scudetto question but we are growing, without overdoing it and managing our forces well. Today there is a lot of compliments to be given but we have to go slowly. I also hope that McKennie maintains this performance and this head.”

see also

The highlights of Juventus-Verona 1-0

Share this: Facebook

X

