The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that yesterday the car with the diplomatic license plate of a diplomatic official in service at the Italian Embassy in Berlin was set on fire: yesterday evening, unknown persons also broke the window of the building where the Consulate General of Italy is based in Barcelona, ​​by smearing a wall of the entrance to the building.

The Farnesina explains that «the local police forces have carried out the necessary scientific and investigative surveys. In both cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Immediately informed, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani personally and immediately contacted the Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate in Barcelona to express “his solidarity” and asked “that full light be shed as soon as possible on the dynamics of these criminal acts ». The Farnesina writes it again in a note, underlining that “the minister has ordered the immediate start of the procedures for verifying and strengthening the diplomatic offices and the personnel involved”. «The local police forces have carried out the necessary scientific and investigative findings. In both cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported,” the note concludes.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity and that of the Government: «I sent my solidarity and that of the Italian Government to the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero, for the attack that caused the fire of his car in the German capital. Added to this episode is the violation of our Consulate General in Barcelona with acts of vandalism. The Government is following these new cases of violence against our officials and diplomatic representations with concern and attention”.

The two attacks take place a few months after the one against Susanna Schlein, number two of the Italian embassy in Athens, later claimed by Greek anarchists in relation to the case of Alfredo Cospito.