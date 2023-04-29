You can see the video clip of “Working is for the poor” by Família Fracàs

“Treballar és de pobres” by Família Fracàs is a combination of punk rock with lyrics full of humor and irony (which you can find in videolyric in Catalan, Spanish and English) of which the corresponding video clip is released today, making it even clearer what the message of the Catalan band is: the evils of working to live and living to work.
The song has been recorded and mixed at EM Estudi (Terrassa) by Xavi Escribano and mixed in Ultramarinos by Victor Garcia. The song comes after turning songs from “First World Problems” (Tropical Riot, 20) throughout Catalonia, bringing the group back to the present and raising new questions about today’s society.
The video clip has been recorded and directed by Albert Partridges y Paul Garciacombining film and television images with a live performance of the band.