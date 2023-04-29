Home » You can see the video clip of “Working is for the poor” by Família Fracàs
World

You can see the video clip of “Working is for the poor” by Família Fracàs

by admin
You can see the video clip of “Working is for the poor” by Família Fracàs

“Treballar és de pobres” by Família Fracàs is a combination of punk rock with lyrics full of humor and irony (which you can find in videolyric in Catalan, Spanish and English) of which the corresponding video clip is released today, making it even clearer what the message of the Catalan band is: the evils of working to live and living to work.

The song has been recorded and mixed at EM Estudi (Terrassa) by Xavi Escribano and mixed in Ultramarinos by Victor Garcia. The song comes after turning songs from “First World Problems” (Tropical Riot, 20) throughout Catalonia, bringing the group back to the present and raising new questions about today’s society.

The video clip has been recorded and directed by Albert Partridges y Paul Garciacombining film and television images with a live performance of the band.

See also  Ukraine, OSCE: crimes against humanity in Bucha

You may also like

Ministry of Commerce: The “Special 301 Report” released...

Roma-Milan LIVE from 6pm: Mourinho surprises with Abraham...

“The semi-final is at risk”: chaos breaks out...

Different Class. The Laurie Cunningham Story, Book Review

Indomie instant noodles, which Serbs love, withdrawn from...

The SME business index hit an 8-year high,...

A possible meeting between Serbia and the USA...

In Hungary the face to face between Francis...

two days in Mondello between inclusion, challenges and...

“A senile”: from North Korea, the Kim family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy